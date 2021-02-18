Personalities

Dolly Parton took to Twitter Thursday morning to urge the Tennessee Legislature to scrap its plans for a statue of the musician and actress at the state Capitol, given the current state of the world.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” said the Grammy winner, 75. “I am honored and humbled ... but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”

Pointing to “all that is going on in the world,” Parton said she doesn’t “think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”

She said she’s not ruling out the honor forever.

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean,” wrote Parton.

Until then, Parton — who last year donated $1 million toward the development of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine — said she intends “to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

