Personalities

If Mandy Moore is bracing for emotional whiplash, it’s understandable.
She and her musician-husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child in February, an event she says that turned her world “Technicolor,” and the pair collaborated on an upcoming second album.
The cloud ahead: The end of “This Is Us,” the NBC drama that she says proved a “dream on every single level,” from her co-stars to the consistently challenging work. The 18-episode final season, beginning Tuesday on NBC, will include an episode directed by Moore.
“It’s going to be so horrific to say goodbye in a couple of months” when taping wraps, Moore said. “I haven’t really wrapped my brain around it yet.” She plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the decade-shifting family drama created and produced by Dan Fogelman — who she says has steadfastly resisted pleas to keep it going.
Moore won’t have much of a lull after taping ends. Next summer, the singer-songwriter and Goldsmith plan to tour in support of their follow-up album to 2020’s “Silver Landings,” with son August in tow.
***
Sandra Bullock, suspenseful drama and a popular streaming service are the formula for success. The Academy Award winning actress’s latest film, “The Unforgivable,” has officially made Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular films list, joining her 2018 Netflix film “Bird Box.”
With the latest distinction, Bullock is the first actress with two entries on the tally, which is based on hours viewed in the first 28 days of release.
“The Unforgivable” landed at No. 9, having been viewed 186,900,000 hours to date, according to Netflix, though it is expected to rise once it hits the 28-day mark. “Bird Box,” which became a social media trending topic, is in the No. 2 spot.
Bullock is matched only by Ryan Reynolds, who also has two entries on the list: the action flick “Red Notice” (currently at No. 1) and the Michael Bay-helmed action-thriller “6 Underground” at No. 6.
In “The Unforgivable,” released on Dec. 10, Bullock stars as a woman who’s freed from prison after serving 20 years for committing a violent crime.
— From wire reports