Personalities

Severe inflammation of the pancreas, caused by a colonoscopy procedure, was the reason Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, according to a new report.

Sources told TMZ that Barker, 46, had the procedure recently, leading to his pancreatitis, which can cause nausea, stomach pain, vomiting and other symptoms.

Barker was taken to a hospital near the Los Angeles home he shares with wife Kourtney Kardashian before he was transferred by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian, who married Barker last month, has reportedly remained by his side since.

In an apparent indication of his condition, Barker tweeted “God save me” on Tuesday.

People who are at average risk for colorectal cancer should start screening at 45 with colonoscopies, according to cancer.org.

***

Chadwick Boseman's wife and parents will split his $2.3 million fortune evenly after he died without leaving a will.

According to a report published June 24 by Shadow and Act, the "Black Panther" star's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, is in charge of his estate and has asked the court to distribute the funds equally between her and Boseman's parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

Actor Boseman began dating Ledward, a musician, before he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. The couple wed privately before the Oscar nominee died of the disease in August 2020 at 43 years old.

In January 2021, Ledward tearfully honored her late husband at the Gotham Awards, where he received a posthumous tribute "in acknowledgment not only of his profound work, but of his impact on this industry and this world."

"He was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became," Ledward said while accepting the honor on her partner's behalf.