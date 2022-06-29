 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Richmond Times-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Brown Distributing

Personalities

  • 0

Severe inflammation of the pancreas, caused by a colonoscopy procedure, was the reason Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, according to a new report.

Sources told TMZ that Barker, 46, had the procedure recently, leading to his pancreatitis, which can cause nausea, stomach pain, vomiting and other symptoms.

Barker was taken to a hospital near the Los Angeles home he shares with wife Kourtney Kardashian before he was transferred by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian, who married Barker last month, has reportedly remained by his side since.

In an apparent indication of his condition, Barker tweeted “God save me” on Tuesday.

People who are at average risk for colorectal cancer should start screening at 45 with colonoscopies, according to cancer.org.

***

Chadwick Boseman's wife and parents will split his $2.3 million fortune evenly after he died without leaving a will.

People are also reading…

According to a report published June 24 by Shadow and Act, the "Black Panther" star's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, is in charge of his estate and has asked the court to distribute the funds equally between her and Boseman's parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

Actor Boseman began dating Ledward, a musician, before he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. The couple wed privately before the Oscar nominee died of the disease in August 2020 at 43 years old.

In January 2021, Ledward tearfully honored her late husband at the Gotham Awards, where he received a posthumous tribute "in acknowledgment not only of his profound work, but of his impact on this industry and this world."

"He was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became," Ledward said while accepting the honor on her partner's behalf.

— From wire reports

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richmond's first 3D-printed home sold

Richmond's first 3D-printed home sold

The 1,550-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is the result of a partnership between Virginia Housing and the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News