Personalities

Two figures from Britney Spears’ past have added their voices to the growing chorus of support for the pop musician after last week’s court hearing.

Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline and fellow “Mickey Mouse Club” alum Christina Aguilera both spoke out on behalf of the “Toxic” artist on Monday.

Their statements come nearly a week after Spears delivered an emotional plea to a Los Angeles court requesting termination of her controversial conservatorship, which has restricted the Grammy winner’s autonomy over the past 13 years.

Also Monday, Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence on her sister’s recent remarks regarding the conservatorship.

“I just want to take a second to address a few things,” the actor and singer said in a video posted to her Instagram story. “The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like ... that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say. I think it’s extremely clear, since the day I was born, I’ve only loved, adored and supported my sister.”