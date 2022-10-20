Personalities

Joni Mitchell’s return to the stage in August was a surprise, but fans can plan for the next one.

The 78-year-old music legend will perform June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheatre, a venue in Washington state east of Seattle, her friend, singer Brandi Carlile, announced on “The Daily Show” late Wednesday.

“I can’t believe it’s happening, but it’s happening,” Carlile said. “And she is going to crush it.”

Carlile brought Mitchell onstage with her at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island during the summer. Mitchell has battled back from suffering an aneurysm in 2015 and hadn’t performed a full show in public in two decades. At Newport, they replicated a periodic jam session with musical friends that takes place in Mitchell’s California home. She sang and played guitar on favorites like “A Case of You,” “Both Sides Now” and “The Circle Game” as well as some standards.

Going onstage with musicians like Carlile, Wynonna Judd and Marcus Mumford, the band wasn’t quite sure how much Mitchell would want to sing.

“She completely took over the show and became the performer that we all know that she is,” said Carlile, who will perform at the Gorge on June 9 and open for Mitchell the next night.

******

The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ’n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor. A second line and musical celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue.

Led by the Stooges Brass Band, the second line will proceed down the renamed street to Oliver Bush Park, where musical tributes to Domino will occur.

Domino, 89, who died on Oct. 24, 2017, sold over 110 million records, with hits including “Blueberry Hill” and ″Ain’t That a Shame.” Saturday’s free celebration will feature performances by Kermit Ruffin, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Al “Little Fats” Jackson and Domino’s grandson Antoine Domino Jr.