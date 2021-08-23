Personalities

“Jeopardy!” is back to guest hosts after the resignation of Mike Richards, and actor Mayim Bialik will return as the first one up.
Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Bialik will take the podium long occupied by the late Alex Trebek for three weeks of episodes.
The 45-year-old “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom” actor was one of many guest hosts who filled in for two-week stints in the past season after the death of Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons. Trebek died in November at age 80 of cancer.
When Richards was announced as the new host on Aug. 11, producers also revealed that Bialik would have an ongoing role as emcee for “Jeopardy!” prime-time and spinoff series, including a new college championship.
Sony’s news release Monday said other guest hosts would follow Bialik and made no mention of a permanent replacement.
Another accuser took the witness stand on Monday at R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial, testifying that the R&B superstar sexually abused her on his tour bus and in hotel rooms when she was still a high school student and an aspiring singer.
The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said Kelly once beat her with a shoe and wept when she also claimed that she contracted herpes after having sex with him. She said he hadn’t disclosed he had a sexually transmitted disease.
A prosecutor in federal court in Brooklyn repeatedly asked her how old she was when the abuse took place in 2015. “I was 17 years old,” she responded each time.
Last week, a jury heard similar testimony from the trial’s first witness, who described being a 16-year-old virgin when Kelly began sexually exploiting her in 2010. Both women claimed they were forced to call him “Daddy” and follow his draconian rules restricting how they could dress, who they could speak with and when they could use the bathroom.
Kelly, 54, has denied accusations that he preyed on the several alleged victims.
