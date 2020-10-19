Personalities

Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.”
Vice reported Monday that Toobin was seen masturbating during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.
In a statement Monday afternoon, the New Yorker said Toobin had been “suspended while we investigate the matter.” It declined further comment.
A CNN spokesperson said in a statement that “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”
Toobin, 60, has been a New Yorker writer for more than 20 years and joined CNN in 2002.
***
Two weeks out from the presidential election, tensions are high, even for veteran rock ’n’ rollers.
On Sunday, a version of the Beach Boys — the touring incarnation of the group led by co-founder Mike Love — performed at a last-minute fundraiser for President Donald Trump near Newport Beach, Calif.
Brian Wilson and Al Jardine, two other founding members of the beloved California band, were less than happy about the news.
“We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero,” Wilson and Jardine told Variety through a spokesperson Sunday.
The L.A. Times published a story about the fundraiser Sunday, including the detail that Love’s touring version of the group would headline the event.
Sunday wasn’t the first time the “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” hitmakers divided over political differences. In February, Wilson and Jardine signed a Change.org petition urging supporters to “Say No to Trophy Hunting!”
At the time, the request called for a boycott of Love’s group after it secured a headlining spot at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nev., where Donald Trump Jr. was the keynote speaker.
— From wire reports