Personalities

LeVar Burton appears to be lobbying to fill Alex Trebek’s role on “Jeopardy!”
The former host of “Reading Rainbow” also played Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
The late “Jeopardy!” host, who died in November of pancreatic cancer after headlining the show for decades, has so far been succeeded by a series of guest hosts as the show seeks new footing, while staying rooted in its dedication to sound science and provable facts.
Earlier this week, Burton tweeted his implicit support for a petition posted on Change.org by linking to it.
“Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening…” he wrote, clearly game to helm yet another enterprise.
On Thursday afternoon there were more than 204,000 signatures, which surpassed the original goal of 200,000.
For 23 years, the actor shared his passion for reading on “Reading Rainbow” on PBS. The show encouraged viewers to visit local libraries, find joy in reading and exercise their imagination in the form of stories.
***
Longtime actor Walter Olkewicz, who had a recurring gig on “Twin Peaks” and appeared on popular series such as “ER” and “Seinfeld,” died Tuesday at age 72.
The actor’s death in Los Angeles was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his son, Zak Olkewicz, who said his father battled health problems for two decades.
Olkewicz portrayed the Roadhouse bartender Jacques Renault during the original run of “Twin Peaks,” appearing on multiple episodes of the mystery-drama series in 1990 and returned for the 2017 reboot.
Olkewicz also appeared on “Night Court,” “Who’s the Boss?,” “Grace Under Fire,” and “Matlock.”
— From wire reports