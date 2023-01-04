Personalities

Frank Galati, an actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a pivotal figure in Chicago’s theater community and a two-time Tony Award winner, died Monday, according to Steppenwolf Theatre. He was 79.

Galati won twin Tonys in 1990 — best play and best director — for his adaptation and staging of Steppenwolf’s production of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” starring Gary Sinise as Tom Joad. He was also nominated for directing the 1998 celebrated musical “Ragtime.”

His screenwriting credits include “The Accidental Tourist,” for which he was an Oscar nominee. He was also credited for writing the teleplay to Arthur Miller’s play “The American Clock” in 1993.

***

Leslie Jordan’s character on the Fox show “Call Me Kat” will “live forever” as the cast continues to mourn the loss of the actor who died in October at age 67.

The show’s star and executive producer, Mayim Bialik, told Entertainment Weekly this week that she had been considering a funeral episode for Jordan’s character, Phil, but it didn’t feel right as the cast and showrunners were still “actively grieving our friend.”

“So we found a way for him to live forever,” said Bialik, who plays Kat.

Jordan’s final episode aired in December. In his tribute episode, which airs Thursday, viewers will learn how Jordan’s Phil has moved on from Louisville, Ky., where the show is set.

***

Chris Ledesma, the former longtime music editor for the hit animated TV series “The Simpsons,” has died. He was 64.

Fox confirmed Ledesma’s death to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, just days after announcing it in a Sunday episode of “The Simpsons.”

He died Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, Fox said. No cause of death has been revealed.