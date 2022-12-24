Personalities

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable, Pope Francis rebuked those “ravenous” for wealth and power at the expense of the vulnerable, including children, in a Christmas Eve homily decrying war, poverty and greedy consumerism.

In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis presided over the evening Mass attended by about 7,000 faithful, including tourists and pilgrims.

In his homily, he drew lessons from the humility of Jesus’ first hours of life and exhorted people to take heart.

“Do not allow yourself to be overcome by fear, resignation or discouragement,” the pope said. Jesus’ lying in a manger shows where “the true riches in life are to be found: not in money and power, but in relationships and persons,” he added.

“Dear brothers, dear sisters, at Christmas, God is poor: let charity be reborn!” exclaimed the pontiff, urging people to “not let this Christmas pass without doing something good.”

On Sunday, tens of thousands of Romans, tourists and pilgrims were expected to crowd into St. Peter’s Square to hear Francis deliver an address on world issues and give his blessing.

The speech, known in Latin as “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and to the world), generally is an occasion to review crises including war, persecution and hunger in many parts of the globe.

***

Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65.

Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully in his sleep last night.”

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible,” the band’s statement reads.

Additional details about his death were not immediately available.