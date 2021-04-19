Personalities

A stalker who claims pop star Taylor Swift is communicating with him on social media was arrested on a trespassing charge after trying to break into the singer’s Manhattan apartment, police said Monday.
Hanks Johnson, 52, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift’s Tribeca building without permission, a police spokesperson said.
According to the criminal complaint against him, Johnson told police, “She knows that I’m coming here, we’re friends.”
A security employee of Swift’s told police that Johnson had rung the doorbell and tried to enter the building at least five times over the last six months, the complaint states.
Johnson was charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognizance after an arraignment Sunday night.
***
***
An online petition urging Netflix to cancel its rumored reality series starring Colton Underwood has amassed more than 20,000 signatures and counting.
Shortly after the former “Bachelor” star came forward as gay last week on “Good Morning America,” Variety reported that a Netflix project documenting Underwood’s experience as an openly gay man is currently in production. The Change.org campaign cites stalking and harassment allegations leveled by Underwood’s ex, Cassie Randolph, as justification for scrapping the show.
Representatives for Underwood, Randolph and Netflix did not immediately respond Monday to the Los Angeles Times’ requests for comment.
In his intimate interview with “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts, former football player Underwood apologized to Randolph for “how things ended” between them and admitted he “made a lot of bad choices.”
At press time, about 20,500 people had signed the virtual petition demanding Netflix scrap its reported Underwood vehicle co-starring Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy — billed by Variety as Underwood’s “guide” to navigating life as a gay athlete.
— From wire reports