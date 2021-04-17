Personalities

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards will host a very special crowd who will finally get to see live music performances again.
A small group of vaccinated medical workers will be in the audience for this year’s show, airing on Sunday on CBS from multiple venues in Nashville, Tenn. For hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, there’s no one more deserving of a special seat in the house than the health care heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My sister is a nurse and she worked with COVID patients,” said Guyton. “And so I’ve heard firsthand a lot of what she’s had to go through.”
When asked if the medical workers could turn the ACM set into a pop-up vaccination clinic, the two joked that it might be a good idea.
“I’ve got mine,” Urban said, referring to his COVID-19 vaccination. Guyton said she has received her first vaccine dose.
Guyton has achieved a number of firsts in the last year, becoming the first Black solo woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the country category for “Black Like Me” and the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards.
Performers include Miranda Lambert with Elle King, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Morris with husband Ryan Hurd and Underwood with CeCe Winans.
***
Actor Felix Silla, who played the hairy Cousin Itt on TV’s “The Addams Family” and a robot on “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,” died on Friday.
Silla, who had pancreatic cancer, was 84.
Gil Gerard, who starred as Buck Rogers on the TV series that aired from 1979 to 1981, shared the news of Silla’s death on Twitter.
Silla was born Felix Cilla in Roccacasale, Italy, on Jan. 11, 1937, and moved to the U.S. in 1955. The 3-foot-11-inch Silla toured with Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus as a bareback rider, trapeze artist and tumbler before moving to Hollywood to work as an actor and stuntman, often doubling for children.
— From wire reports