Personalities

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards will host a very special crowd who will finally get to see live music performances again.

A small group of vaccinated medical workers will be in the audience for this year’s show, airing on Sunday on CBS from multiple venues in Nashville, Tenn. For hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, there’s no one more deserving of a special seat in the house than the health care heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My sister is a nurse and she worked with COVID patients,” said Guyton. “And so I’ve heard firsthand a lot of what she’s had to go through.”

When asked if the medical workers could turn the ACM set into a pop-up vaccination clinic, the two joked that it might be a good idea.

“I’ve got mine,” Urban said, referring to his COVID-19 vaccination. Guyton said she has received her first vaccine dose.

Guyton has achieved a number of firsts in the last year, becoming the first Black solo woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the country category for “Black Like Me” and the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards.