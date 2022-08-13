Personalities

The woman whose Mar Vista, Calif., home caught fire after Anne Heche crashed her car into it on Aug. 5 has spoken out about the actor’s death.

Lynne Mishele — who had been renting and living in the house on Walgrove Avenue with her three pets — posted an Instagram video on Friday “sending love to everybody involved” in the accident. Heche was in a coma last week and died at age 53 on Friday after suffering severe burns and brain damage, as well as a major injury that required her to be put on mechanical ventilation.

“The news of an Anne Heche passing is devastating,” Mishele said in her Instagram statement. “Her family and her friends and her children especially really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them. This entire situation is tragic, and there really are just no words.”

After the crash, the owners of the Mar Vista residence launched a GoFundMe campaign for Mishele that has received more than $170,000 in donations.

Others paying tribute to Heche include her eldest son, Homer Laffoon; her ex-husband, Coleman “Coley” Laffoon; and two of her former partners, James Tupper and Ellen DeGeneres.

“Love you forever,” actor Tupper wrote on Instagram.

“This is a sad day,” tweeted comedian DeGeneres, whose groundbreaking romance with Heche in the late 1990s challenged homophobia in Hollywood. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

According to NBC News, the LAPD has concluded its investigation of the crash that killed Heche as of Saturday morning.