Personalties

People in Mississippi’s capital city are being told to expect downtown street closures and explosions for the filming of an action movie that stars Bruce Willis.

A bank heist movie called “A Day to Die” has been filming in Jackson this month, with Willis shooting scenes in several places, including a street outside the Governor’s Mansion.

Downtown Jackson Partners, a business group that works to keep the area safe and clean, said in a newsletter last week that action scenes with special effects and explosions are scheduled to be filmed Monday and Tuesday near the mansion.

Willis, 66, has starred in the “Die Hard” movies, “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense.”

***

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and a regular on their reality series “Wahlburgers,” has died, her sons said on social media Sunday. She was 78.

“My angel. Rest in peace,” Mark Wahlberg tweeted.