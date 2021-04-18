Personalties

People in Mississippi’s capital city are being told to expect downtown street closures and explosions for the filming of an action movie that stars Bruce Willis.
A bank heist movie called “A Day to Die” has been filming in Jackson this month, with Willis shooting scenes in several places, including a street outside the Governor’s Mansion.
Downtown Jackson Partners, a business group that works to keep the area safe and clean, said in a newsletter last week that action scenes with special effects and explosions are scheduled to be filmed Monday and Tuesday near the mansion.
Willis, 66, has starred in the “Die Hard” movies, “Pulp Fiction” and “The Sixth Sense.”
***
Alma Wahlberg, the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and a regular on their reality series “Wahlburgers,” has died, her sons said on social media Sunday. She was 78.
“My angel. Rest in peace,” Mark Wahlberg tweeted.
Donnie Wahlberg posted a longer tribute to his mother on his Instagram account. “It’s time to rest peacefully, mom,” he wrote. “I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always.”
No information was given about the cause, date or location of her death. Donnie Wahlberg often posted about his mother on his accounts and in July updated his fans on her health, writing that she “didn’t remember much and was often confused but somehow she was still Alma.”
The Boston-born mother of nine became a household name thanks to her appearances on the A&E series “Wahlburgers,” about the family’s burgeoning burger chain.
Her son Paul Wahlberg, who is the chef behind the namesake burger chain, named the Alma Nove restaurant in Hingham, Mass., after her.
Alma Wahlberg is survived by eight children. Her daughter Debbie died in 2003.
— The Associated Press