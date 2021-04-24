Personaltiites

Grammy Award-winning hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion has apparently gone into hibernation just ahead of her big season.
On Thursday, a digitally enhanced, futuristic message appeared on the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s Instagram account with a message for her fan base.
“Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demand of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next,” the message reads.
The artist is coming off a whirlwind year that saw her make Billboard chart history with Beyonce (“Savage” remix) and Cardi B (“WAP”), be named to the Time 100 list and win three Grammys.
All of this success happened in the midst of the Houston-bred hit-maker (whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) being shot in her feet — which Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was later charged for.
It’s unclear exactly what Megan Thee Stallion has up her sleeve, but she couldn’t contain herself and later tweeted: “I’ll be back when it’s time.”
Film and theater producer Scott Rudin is resigning from the powerful Broadway League as he faces allegations of decades of abusive and violent behavior.
“I know apologizing is not, by any means, enough,” Rudin, whose credits include “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Book of Mormon,” wrote this week in an email to The New York Times. “In stepping back, I intend to work on my issues and do so fully aware that many will feel that this is too little and too late.”
His decisions follow a cover story in The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month containing accounts, which he has not denied, of throwing objects at employees and engaging in ongoing verbal abuse.
Most of Rudin’s collaborators have been quietly following the article, but several prominent labor unions earlier responded.
Hundreds of theater workers marched down Broadway on Thursday, rallying to demanding more inclusion in the industry and calling for Rudin to be removed from the Broadway League.
— From wire reports