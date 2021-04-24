Personaltiites

Grammy Award-winning hip hop star Megan Thee Stallion has apparently gone into hibernation just ahead of her big season.

On Thursday, a digitally enhanced, futuristic message appeared on the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s Instagram account with a message for her fan base.

“Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demand of the Hot Girl lifestyle has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next,” the message reads.

The artist is coming off a whirlwind year that saw her make Billboard chart history with Beyonce (“Savage” remix) and Cardi B (“WAP”), be named to the Time 100 list and win three Grammys.

All of this success happened in the midst of the Houston-bred hit-maker (whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) being shot in her feet — which Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was later charged for.

It’s unclear exactly what Megan Thee Stallion has up her sleeve, but she couldn’t contain herself and later tweeted: “I’ll be back when it’s time.”

