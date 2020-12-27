Phil Niekro glance box

‘KNUCKSIE’
Born: April 1, 1939, Blaine, Ohio
Career stats: 318-274 (16th all-time), 3.35 ERA, 1,268 WHIP, 3,342 strikeouts (11th all-time), 716 starts (fifth all-time), 5,404 innings (fourth all-time) with Braves, Yankees, Indians and Blue Jays
MLB debut: April 15, 1964, for the Milwaukee Braves
Last MLB game: Sept. 27, 1987, for the Atlanta Braves
Career highlights: Inducted into Hall of Fame in 1997 on fifth ballot (80.34%) ... pitched no-hitter for Braves vs. San Diego on Aug. 5, 1973 ... five-time All-Star ... two-time NL wins leader ... 1967 MLB ERA leader ... five-time Gold Glove winner
Notable: Won major league-record 121 games after turning 40 ... Is the last pitcher to win and lose 20 games in a season (21-20 in 1979) ... Combined with brother Joe (221) to have the most combined wins by brothers in baseball history
