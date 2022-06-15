Phone interview challenges and tips to overcome them

Phone interviews have become increasingly popular in recent years as a way for employers to screen candidates. They can be less intimidating than an in-person interview and can be a great way to get to know a candidate. But phone interviews also have their challenges.

Challenges of phone interviews in contrast to in-person interviews

Phone interviews can be more difficult to conduct than in-person interviews because it can be difficult to build rapport and trust with the interviewer. Additionally, it can be harder to gauge the interviewee's body language and tone of voice over the phone, making it difficult to assess their true feelings about the topics being discussed.

Top tips for acing a phone interview

1. Prepare, prepare, prepare.

You need to be just as prepared for a phone interview as you would be for an in-person interview. That means researching the company, the position, and the interviewer. Have a list of questions ready, and have an elevator pitch prepared. The better prepared you are, the more confident you'll be, and the better your chances of impressing the interviewer.

2. Create a professional environment.

Ensure you find a quiet place to take the call where there's no background noise, and your phone signal is strong and be sure to disable any call waiting or other notifications that could interrupt the call.

3. Smile!

You may feel silly, but smiling while on the phone will make you sound more friendly and approachable. It's also been shown to reduce stress, so you'll be more relaxed and confident.

4. Speak clearly and slowly.

Because the interviewer can't see you, it's easy to come across as nervous or rushed. First take a deep breath and speak clearly and slowly. Remember to enunciate your words. And if you're not sure whether the interviewer understood you, don't hesitate to ask them to repeat what you said.

5. Be aware of your body language.

Just because the interviewer can't see you doesn't mean your body language isn't important. Sit up straight, make eye contact (even if it's just with your reflection), and avoid fidgeting. Good posture and a relaxed demeanor will make you sound more confident, even if you don't feel it.

6. Listen carefully.

This one is important in any interview, but it's especially crucial in a phone interview. Because you can't see the interviewer's body language, it's easy to miss cues that they're getting impatient or bored. So, be sure to pay attention to what they're saying and ask clarifying questions if you're not sure you understand.

7. Take your time.

Don't be afraid to take a few moments to collect your thoughts before answering a question. It's better to take a few seconds to compose yourself than to blurt out an incoherent answer. And if you need to, it's perfectly acceptable to ask the interviewer to repeat the question.

8. End the call on a positive note.

Thank the interviewer for their time and express your interest in the position. If you're unsure whether you made a good impression, don't hesitate to ask for feedback. And even if the interview didn't go as well as you'd hoped, stay positive and polite.

Conclusion