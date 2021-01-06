Related to this story
State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, died Friday from complications related to COVID-19, according to his legislative office.
Because of a contract dispute between NBC12 and Verizon Fios, the channel is no longer available to customers of the service in the Richmond area.
15 years after their murders, the Harvey family's love for the arts continues with grants to local nonprofits
Fifteen years after the murders of the Harvey family in their South Richmond home, their memory still lives on through grants to local nonprofits.
More than 450,000 total vaccine doses have been distributed in Va., but barely 20% administered while positivity rate surges
Vaccinations in Virginia continue to lag as the state approaches half a million doses distributed and the percentage of people testing positiv…
18 commercial properties along two blocks of Sheppard St. in the Museum District sold for $4.7 million
A portfolio of properties along North Sheppard Street in Richmond’s Museum District that have been under the same owner for decades has sold f…
Former National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson apologizes for tweet about Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell
Rodney Robinson, a senior adviser for Richmond Public Schools and a former National Teacher of the Year, apologized Thursday for a since-delet…
Richmond and Henrico release next tier vaccine plan as 1 in 6 Virginians are testing positive for COVID-19
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced Tuesday that they anticipate vaccinating front-line essential workers and people over the age …
In October 2019, Virginia tourism officials gathered in the dining room of a restaurant in downtown Richmond to launch the state’s newest bran…
The White Lion Foundation recently released this rare footage from northern Pakistan's Karakoram Mountains of a snow leopard's call in the wild.
Ron Whitcomb warned his boss. Taylor Heinicke, he said, fails the eye test.