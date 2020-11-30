Phyllis Theroux column: Searching for water

This past March, shortly after the country went into a national lockdown, my 83-year-old husband, Ragan Phillips, died of congestive heart failure. To lose one’s partner and one’s community at the same time is a double bereavement. The closest we came to a memorial service was the night he died. Friends came from all over town and surrounded our house with votive candles. My husband was much loved.
A few months later, there was another death — of a large oak tree on the edge of our property. Its branches had tangled in the overhead electrical wires and caught fire. Dominion Virginia Power was all business and promptly cut the top half down, leaving all the debris behind and the bottom half of the tree still standing. It no longer was an oak but a 20-foot cigar-shaped stub, awkwardly leaning toward West Francis Street. It was an eyesore.
Then something wonderful happened. A young woodcarver named Richard Hamilton drove into town with a trailer full of chainsaws. He took one look at the stubby, ugly tree, then at the sketch on his cellphone, and went to work. In two days, an eyesore was turned into a memorial for my husband: A magnificent full-breasted hawk (his favorite bird) perched upon a pile of books (his deepest pleasure).
There was one shocking moment. While Hamilton was working on the backside of the hawk, a jet of water suddenly gushed forth all over his overalls. He accidentally had sliced through a water-carrying artery. Only then did I realize that the tree we were turning into something else still was alive, but we were too far into the project to retreat. By nightfall I had come to terms with my ambivalence and went to bed knowing that something beautiful existed in the world that never existed before.
This is not the whole story, of course. This past summer, the DeLille family on South Center Street, which runs parallel to the railroad tracks, decided to turn a dead tree on their front lawn into a train conductor holding out a lantern. It was a whimsical idea that perfectly fit into the town’s identity. Everybody loved it. A small seed had been planted in the community’s collective imagination. Over the next few months, the seed grew.
A neighbor, who is building a new house next to mine, called to wonder if I might want to turn the tree into something interesting, like a Tiki pole, for example. But her timing was off. With rolling quarantines and a nation in the midst of gutwrenching political turmoil, I was too distracted to think about tree art. I told her I would think about it, but actually I didn’t.
Other people, however, were thinking for me. (Pause to philosophize: How would anyone survive if this was not the case?) Since this past March, the streets of Ashland have been full of people, which makes it much easier to keep up on things. While walking my dog I ran into two friends, Sue and Elizabeth, who had been thinking: Had I thought about turning my tree trunk into a statue of Ragan?
I liked this idea a lot. But when I passed it by my friend, Christiane, whose honesty I cherish, she flicked it away. “We already have too many dead white men as statues.” I had to agree with her, but I already was rolling toward the finish line. Within the hour, I had sketched out an alternative, snapped a picture of it on my cellphone and texted it to the woodcarver’s wife. Yes, she said, he could do that. And yes he did, brilliantly.
By four o’clock on the second day, the woodcarver was on his way out of town. West Francis Street had begun to fill up with cars slowing down so drivers could stare and smile, and think about the dead or dying trees in their own yards. Might something wonderful be created from them, too? The words of historian Joseph Ellis came to my mind:
“The deepest human drive,” he wrote, “is to be noticed and loved.” There’s not a lot of that going around these days. We are a country that has great trouble noticing anything, except that we are sorely divided and we wish the other person would get on board with the obvious answers we would be happy to supply him with. We are not, in other words, trying to find the hawk hidden inside the oak tree, in each other. But it seems to me that finding each other is exactly and only what we need to do.
All it takes is a little imagination. Fresh water can spurt from odd places. Last month, it came from the back of a wooden hawk in Ashland, Va. Next week, it might come from you.
Phyllis Theroux is a writer who lives in Ashland. Contact her at: phyllis.theroux@gmail.com