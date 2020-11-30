Phyllis Theroux column: Searching for water

This is not the whole story, of course. This past summer, the DeLille family on South Center Street, which runs parallel to the railroad tracks, decided to turn a dead tree on their front lawn into a train conductor holding out a lantern. It was a whimsical idea that perfectly fit into the town’s identity. Everybody loved it. A small seed had been planted in the community’s collective imagination. Over the next few months, the seed grew.

A neighbor, who is building a new house next to mine, called to wonder if I might want to turn the tree into something interesting, like a Tiki pole, for example. But her timing was off. With rolling quarantines and a nation in the midst of gutwrenching political turmoil, I was too distracted to think about tree art. I told her I would think about it, but actually I didn’t.

Other people, however, were thinking for me. (Pause to philosophize: How would anyone survive if this was not the case?) Since this past March, the streets of Ashland have been full of people, which makes it much easier to keep up on things. While walking my dog I ran into two friends, Sue and Elizabeth, who had been thinking: Had I thought about turning my tree trunk into a statue of Ragan?