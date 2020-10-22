Plant defenses

The dumb cane plant contains idioblasts that fire barbed calcium oxalate crystals into the mouths of predators and then release an enzyme similar to reptile venom. This can cause paralysis which, in turn, causes loss of speech.

Camouflage

Some plants have strategies that help prevent predators from taking a bite at all. The mimosa plant can mimic the appearance of a dead or wilting plant by folding its leaves when touched.

This plant has specialized cells that detect touch and shoot an electrical signal to base of the plant. This causes cells there to release charged particles which draws water out of the cells, and they shrivel, pulling the leaflet closed. The folding movement scares insects away, and the shrunken leaves appear less appealing to larger animals.

Chemicals

There are many compounds in plants that are toxic to or even lethal to animals that ingest them. These toxins are often tailor-made for a specific threat.

Some of the most commonly known poisonous plants are poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac. These plants contain urushiol oil in their sap. Those who come in contact with the oil can experience itching, rashes and blisters.