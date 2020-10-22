Plant defenses

Plants are constantly under attack, facing threats that range from microscopic bacteria to insects to large herbivores. But their lack of a central nervous system doesn’t prevent plants from protecting themselves. Plants have physical and chemical defenses that can make them much less appealing. Exterior barriers are a plant’s first line of defense. Some species have further adaptations such as thorns, toxins or warning signals. So while they can’t flee attackers, plants are equipped with a variety of strategies to defend themselves.
External barriers
Plants’ defenses start at their surface with structural barriers.
Bark
The bark covering tree trunks provides external protection. It is full of lignin, which is a web of compounds that is difficult for predators to chew. This makes plants with bark less appealing.
Waxy cuticles
A waxy layer called the cuticle covers leaves of all plant species. This layer protects the plant by deterring insects and microbes. It also reduces the rate of water loss from the leaf surface.
Thorns, spines and prickles
Some plants take their external barriers a step further with painful structures meant to warn predators. If these barriers are breached, predators can experience physical damage.
Thorns are modified branches. They are the ends of branches that are hard and sharp. Thorns can be found on honey locust and alluaudia plants.
Spines are sharp, pointed structures that are modified leaves or stiples. Some spines grow on leaves while others grow in the place of leaves. Spines can be found on cactus and acacia species.
Prickles are sharp outgrowths from stems or bark. They can also occur on leaves or fruit. Prickles can be found on rose stems and Ohio buckeye.
Trichomes
Some plants leaves have small, hair-like structures called trichomes. These help to deter predators by restricting insect movements. The kidney bean plant has small hooks that stab the feet of insects.
In some species, trichomes release chemical irritants which cause pain and inflammation when touched. Stinging nettles release a mixture of histamines and other toxins.
Idioblasts
Some plants defenses don’t occur until after a predator takes a bite. Species like spinach, kiwi, pineapple, fuchsia and rhubarb have microscopic needle-shaped crystals called raphides. These cause small wounds in animals’ mouths that create entry points for toxins.
The dumb cane plant contains idioblasts that fire barbed calcium oxalate crystals into the mouths of predators and then release an enzyme similar to reptile venom. This can cause paralysis which, in turn, causes loss of speech.
Camouflage
Some plants have strategies that help prevent predators from taking a bite at all. The mimosa plant can mimic the appearance of a dead or wilting plant by folding its leaves when touched.
This plant has specialized cells that detect touch and shoot an electrical signal to base of the plant. This causes cells there to release charged particles which draws water out of the cells, and they shrivel, pulling the leaflet closed. The folding movement scares insects away, and the shrunken leaves appear less appealing to larger animals.
Chemicals
There are many compounds in plants that are toxic to or even lethal to animals that ingest them. These toxins are often tailor-made for a specific threat.
Some of the most commonly known poisonous plants are poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac. These plants contain urushiol oil in their sap. Those who come in contact with the oil can experience itching, rashes and blisters.
Some chemicals discourage predators with odors such as mint and sage. Others have a bitter taste. Caffeine can cause excessive stimulation in herbivores, while opioids can cause lethargy.
Foxgloves produce several chemicals that cause nausea, vomiting, hallucination, convulsions or death. Some of the world’s deadliest plants include tobacco, castor bean, deadly nightshade, and water hemlock.
Mutualism
Many plants interact with other species and have mutually beneficial relationships.
In several acacia species, the stiple spines are hollow and provide shelter for Pseudomyrmex ants. The leaves also produce food packets for the ants. In return, the ants protect the plant from other insects or pests.
Cotton plants under attack by caterpillars release a combination of chemicals into the air. This mixture attracts parasitic wasps that lay eggs inside the caterpillars.
Birds are able to safely eat chili seeds and disperse them through their droppings. The compound that gives chilies their hot flavor affects mammals but doesn’t affect birds.
Immune system
If a plant’s external systems are breached, its immune system begins to take action. Plants don’t have a separate immune system like animals. Instead, every cell has the ability to detect and defend against invaders.
Specialized receptors can recognize the presence of danger. In response, the immune system initiates defensive maneuvers such as thickening the waxy cuticle, strengthening cell walls and sealing up pores in leaves.
If microbes are attacking one section of a plant, those cells are able to self-destruct to quarantine the infection.
Signaling
If part of a plant is under attack, it can alert other areas using hormones, airborne chemicals or electrical signals. When other regions of the plant detect these signals, they can increase production of defensive compounds. They may increase concentrations of toxic compounds or release compounds to attract the enemy’s predators.
Some species, like the tomato plant, can even use this early warning system to alert neighboring plants.
Human use
Humans use plant molecules as common ingredients in food, medicines and chemicals because they’re antimicrobial or insecticial. Modern medicines derived from plants include aspirin, morphine and penicillin. Plant chemicals are also used in pesticides, essential oils and natural dyes.