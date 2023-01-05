Playoff scenarios

NFC

Philadelphia

The Eagles will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win or tie against the New York Giants or with a Dallas loss or tie against Washington plus a San Francisco loss or tie against Arizona.

If the Eagles lose to the Giants, the Cowboys lose or tie against the Commanders and the 49ers beat the Cardinals, Philadelphia will win the NFC East and be the No. 2 seed.

If the Eagles lose to the Giants and the Cowboys beat the Commanders, Philadelphia will be the No. 5 seed.

San Francisco

The 49ers will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win over Arizona plus a Philadelphia loss to the New York Giants.

If the 49ers beat the Cardinals and the Eagles win or tie against the Giants, San Francisco will be the No. 2 seed. The 49ers also will be the No. 2 seed with a tie plus a Minnesota loss or tie against Chicago or with a loss plus a Vikings loss.

If the 49ers lose to the Cardinals and the Vikings defeat or tie the Bears, San Francisco will be the No. 3 seed. The 49ers also will be the No. 3 seed with a tie plus a Vikings win.

Minnesota

The Vikings will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over Chicago plus a San Francisco loss or tie against Arizona or with a tie plus a 49ers loss.

The Vikings will clinch the No. 3 seed with a loss or with a 49ers win or with a tie plus a 49ers tie.

Dallas

The Cowboys will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a win over Washington plus a Philadelphia loss to the New York Giants plus a San Francisco loss or tie against Arizona.

If the Cowboys beat the Commanders, the Eagles lose to the Giants and the 49ers beat the Cardinals, Dallas will win the NFC East and be the No. 2 seed.

If the Cowboys lose or tie against the Commanders or the Eagles beat or tie the Giants, Dallas will be the No. 5 seed.

Seattle

The Seahawks will clinch the No. 7 seed with a win over the Los Angeles Rams plus a Green Bay loss or tie against Detroit or with a tie plus a Packers-Lions tie plus a Washington loss or tie against Dallas. Seattle can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Detroit

The Lions will clinch the No. 7 seed with a win over Green Bay plus a Seattle loss or tie against the Los Angeles Rams, or with a tie plus a Seahawks loss, or with a tie plus a Seahawks-Rams tie plus a Washington win over Dallas. Detroit can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Green Bay

The Packers will clinch the No. 7 seed with a win over Detroit. Green Bay can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

AFC

Kansas City

If the Bills-Bengals game from Week 17 is not completed, which appears likely, the Chiefs will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over Las Vegas or a Bills loss to New England or a tie plus a Bills tie against the Patriots.

If the Bills-Bengals game is rescheduled — again, unlikely — the Chiefs will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win plus a Bills loss or tie against the Patriots, or with a tie plus a Bills loss.

Buffalo

If the Bills-Bengals isn’t completed, the Bills will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over New England plus a Kansas City loss or tie against Las Vegas, or with a tie plus a Chiefs loss.

If the Bills-Bengals game is rescheduled, the Bills will clinch the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs this week with a win over the Patriots plus a Chiefs loss to the Raiders plus a Bengals loss or tie against Baltimore or with a tie plus a Chiefs loss.

Cincinnati

If the Bills-Bengals isn’t completed, the Bengals cannot be the No. 1 seed in the AFC but would win the AFC North. Cincinnati would be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC, depending on Week 18 results.

If the Bills-Bengals game is rescheduled, the Bengals will clinch the AFC North with a win or tie against Baltimore. Cincinnati’s seeding would be determined by the result of its game against the Ravens and the rescheduled game against the Bills, plus other Week 18 results.

Jacksonville

The Jaguars will clinch the AFC South and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win or tie against Tennessee. Jacksonville will clinch a playoff berth with losses by Miami against the New York Jets, New England against Buffalo and Pittsburgh against Cleveland.

New England

The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth with a win over Buffalo, or with a tie plus a Miami loss or tie against the New York Jets plus a Pittsburgh loss to Cleveland or with losses by the Dolphins and Steelers plus a Jacksonville win or tie against Tennessee. New England can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Miami

The Dolphins will clinch a berth with a win over the New York Jets plus a New England loss to Buffalo or with a tie plus a Patriots loss plus a Steelers loss or tie against Cleveland. Miami can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Pittsburgh

The Steelers will clinch a playoff berth with a win over Cleveland plus a Miami loss or tie against the New York Jets plus a New England loss or tie against Buffalo or with a tie plus a Dolphins loss plus a Patriots loss. Pittsburgh can do no better than the No. 7 seed.

Tennessee

The Titans will clinch the AFC South and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee will be eliminated from contention with a loss or tie.