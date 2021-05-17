Its oval-shaped orbit can take the dwarf planet as far as 4.5 billion miles from the sun and as close as 2.8 billion miles. But on average, Pluto is 3.7 billion miles away from the sun.

From 1979 to 1999, Pluto was at a point in its orbit when it was closer to the sun than Neptune. This occurs for a period of 20 years every 248 Earth years.

One day on Pluto takes about 153 hours. Its axis is tilted 57 degrees with respect to the plane of its orbit around the sun, so it spins almost on its side. Pluto also spins from east to west like Venus and Uranus.

New Horizons

Pluto is located in the Kuiper Belt. This distant region of our solar system lies beyond the orbit of Neptune and is home to millions of icy objects.

NASA’s New Horizons is the only spacecraft that has visited the Pluto system. In July 2015, it passed close by Pluto, observing the dwarf planet and its moons. The spacecraft was also the first to explore a second Kuiper Belt object up close (Arrokoth).

New Horizon’s battery is expected to provide enough power to keep it operating until the late-2030s.

Moons