What is a planet?
History
Over time, objects categorized as planets have changed. The ancient Greeks counted Earth’s moon and the sun as planets. Ceres, a dwarf planet, was also originally classified as a planet.
Definition
In 2006, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) passed a resolution that defined what a planet is and established a new category — dwarf planet. It says a planet must do three things:
1. It must orbit a star (in our cosmic neighborhood, the sun).
2. It must be big enough to have enough gravity to force it into a spherical shape.
3. It must be big enough that its gravity cleared away any other objects of a similar size near its orbit around the sun.
Pluto’s status
Pluto was discovered in 1930 and was identified as the solar system’s ninth planet.
However, in 2006, Pluto was downgraded to a dwarf planet because it hasn’t cleared the neighborhood around its orbit of other objects.
Charon, its huge satellite, is nearly half the size of Pluto and share’s Pluto’s orbit.
Characteristics
Structure
Pluto is about two-thirds the diameter of Earth’s moon. Scientists believe it has a rocky core surrounded by a mantle of water ice.
Surface
The temperature on Pluto can be as cold as -375°F to -400°F. Its surface is coated in ices like methane and nitrogen.
The surface is also marked with mountains, valleys, plains and craters. Pluto’s mountains are as tall as 9,800 feet, and its craters are as large as 162 miles in diameter. The most prominent plains observed on Pluto appear to be made of frozen nitrogen gas.
Atmosphere
Pluto has a thin atmosphere mostly made up of molecular nitrogen, but molecules of methane and carbon monoxide have also been detected.
The dwarf planet’s atmosphere expands when it comes closer to the sun and collapses as it moves farther away. Scientists believe that when Pluto is far away from the sun, most of its atmosphere freezes and falls as snow to the surface.
Orbit and rotation
It takes Pluto 248 Earth years to orbit the sun, but its distance isn’t the only unusual aspect of its orbit. Pluto’s orbit is also tilted and elliptical with the sun nowhere near its center.
Its oval-shaped orbit can take the dwarf planet as far as 4.5 billion miles from the sun and as close as 2.8 billion miles. But on average, Pluto is 3.7 billion miles away from the sun.
From 1979 to 1999, Pluto was at a point in its orbit when it was closer to the sun than Neptune. This occurs for a period of 20 years every 248 Earth years.
One day on Pluto takes about 153 hours. Its axis is tilted 57 degrees with respect to the plane of its orbit around the sun, so it spins almost on its side. Pluto also spins from east to west like Venus and Uranus.
New Horizons
Pluto is located in the Kuiper Belt. This distant region of our solar system lies beyond the orbit of Neptune and is home to millions of icy objects.
NASA’s New Horizons is the only spacecraft that has visited the Pluto system. In July 2015, it passed close by Pluto, observing the dwarf planet and its moons. The spacecraft was also the first to explore a second Kuiper Belt object up close (Arrokoth).
New Horizon’s battery is expected to provide enough power to keep it operating until the late-2030s.
Moons
Pluto has five known moons: Charon, Nix, Hydra, Kerberos and Styx. Charon (pictured) is Pluto’s largest moon. At about half the size of Pluto itself, Charon is the largest satellite relative to the planet it orbits in our solar system. Pluto and Charon are often referred to as a double planet.
Charon orbits Pluto at a distance of just 12,200 miles. For comparison, our moon is 20 times farther away from Earth.
Charon’s orbit around Pluto takes 153 hours—the same time it takes Pluto to complete one rotation. The same side of Charon always faces Pluto, a phenomenon called mutual tidal locking.
Pluto’s other four moons are much smaller, at less than 100 miles wide. They are irregularly shaped rather than spherical like Charon. Unlike many other moons in the solar system, these moons are not tidally locked to Pluto. They all spin and don’t keep the same face toward Pluto.
What other planets are out there?
Other dwarf planets
There are four other dwarf planets in our solar system: Ceres, Makemake, Haumea and Eris. Ceres is the only dwarf planet located in the inner solar system. The other four, including Pluto, are located in the Kuiper Belt.
Planet X
There is also a hypothetical planet deep in the solar system called Planet X. Researchers have found mathematical evidence suggesting the planet may exist. Nicknamed Planet Nine, this hypothetical Neptune-sized planet would orbit the sun far beyond Pluto.
There is debate in the scientific community about whether Planet X exists. Astronomers are searching for the predicted planet, but at this point, no direct observation has been made. Its existence is only theoretical.
Exoplanets
Beyond our solar system, scientists have discovered thousands more planets called exoplanets.
Distance from the sun
3.7
billion miles
Sunlight
Pluto lies beyond Neptune. It takes sunlight about 5.5 hours to reach this dwarf planet.
Year length
248 Earth years
Day length
153 hours
Namesake
Roman god of the underworld
Planet type
Dwarf planet
Moons
5
Diameter
1,430 miles
Pluto is about one-sixth the width of Earth. If the Earth were the size of a nickel, Pluto would be about as big as a popcorn kernel.
A cold world