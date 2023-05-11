Chesterfield police have identified Kelvin Aya-la-Calles as the pedestrian killed in a car crash on Jahnke Road early Tuesday morning.

Police say that Aya-la-Calles, 38, was walking in the roadway just before 1 a.m. Tuesday when a 2023 Kia Rio traveling west on Jahnke Road struck him underneath the Chippenham Parkway overpass.

Ayala-Calles was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver, 22-year-old Dayja Seward of Richmond, remained on scene. Seward was arrested and has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs.