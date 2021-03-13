Police search for suspect in shooting of mother and daughter

NORFOLK — U.S. marshals and Norfolk police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected in the fatal shooting of a mother and daughter.

Alicia Hereford, 52, and Morgan Bazemore, 23, were shot about midnight Friday in Norfolk.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service said Kenyatta Ferrell Jones, 27, is charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.