Politics Newsletter 9/11

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
September 11, 2020
Fairfax enters the fray
Mel Leonor reports that Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the second African American elected to statewide office in Virginia, formally kicks off his run for governor this weekend with symbolic stops in Fairfax County and in Hampton Roads.
For a time in February 2019 Fairfax appeared on the verge of becoming governor amid calls for Gov. Ralph Northam to step down following the disclosure of a racist photo in his medical school yearbook.
That month two women publicly accused Fairfax of sexual assault. Meredith Watson, who attended Duke University with Fairfax, said he raped her in 2000. Vanessa Tyson, a California professor, said Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex in 2004 when they attended the Democratic National Convention in Boston.
Fairfax denies the allegations and says they are part of a "smear campaign" to derail his political career.
He will be the third Democrat to formally enter the race for the party's 2021 nomination, along with Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has filed paperwork to raise funds for a run, but has not formally announced his bid.
On Saturday, Fairfax is scheduled to speak at the Historic Fairfax County Courthouse, where an ancestor was formally freed from slavery.
On Sunday, the lieutenant governor is scheduled to speak at Fort Monroe in Hampton, where in 1619 the first enslaved Africans in English North America arrived 401 years ago. READ MORE
What's Next?
Mary Washington: The university starts in-person classes on Monday.
Absentee voting: In-person voting begins Sept. 18.
First Senate debate: Sen. Mark Warner and Republican Daniel Gade meet in Fairfax on Sept. 23.
First presidential debate: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off in Cleveland on Sept. 29.
What We're Talking About
License fees: Colleen Curran reports that some Virginia restaurants are frustrated with their bills from Virginia ABC. READ MORE
Schapiro on Fairfax: "a delusional march to redemption." READ MORE
COVID at Deerfield: Frank Green reports that as of Thursday, there were almost 400 active cases of COVID-19 at a correctional center that houses many older and ailing male inmates. READ MORE
Williams on Kanye: "The prop needs to drop out." READ MORE
GOP HQ: Someone smashed windows at the GOP's state headquarters in Richmond. READ MORE
A Class Mate
We weren't close friends at Arlington's Yorktown High School, but David Charlebois had a reputation in the Class of '80 as one of the good guys - quiet, friendly and whip smart, with an impish sense of humor.
He always dreamed of being a pilot. In fact, his photo in our school yearbook showed him smiling back at the photographer as he sat at the controls in an airliner's cockpit. He graduated from Embry-Riddle University in Florida and first worked as a corporate pilot before earning jobs with commercial airlines.
As a young reporter in Arlington I kept up with David's success through chit-chat with his dad, Roland Charlebois - known to all as "Charlie." A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, Charlie worked in his later years in the clerk's office at the Arlington courthouse. He was understandably proud of his son.
On Sept. 11, 2001, David was first officer on American Airlines Flight 77, which was headed from Dulles Airport to Los Angeles. Terrorists hijacked the plane and crashed it into the Pentagon, killing the 64 people who were aboard and 125 on the ground.
Our first class mate was 39 years old.
In Other News
• Jess Nocera reports that the city of Richmond unveiled its new voter registrar's office a week before the beginning of absentee voting. READ MORE
• Mel Leonor reports that the state Supreme Court rejected Paul Goldman's suit challenging wording of the proposed redistricting amendment. READ MORE
• John Reid Blackwell reports that even amid COVID-19, some small businesses struggle to find workers. READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports JMU agreed Friday to stream next week's board meeting online, following a request by 16 political and nonprofit leaders. READ MORE
Friday Trivia
Which two Virginia counties are named for the same person? Scroll down for the answer.
Photo of the Week
Trivia Answer
Patrick and Henry counties are named for Virginia's first and sixth governor of the post-Colonial era, who was born in Hanover County. Henry delivered his famous "Give me liberty or give me death" speech at St. John's Episcopal Church in Richmond in 1775.
Quote of the Week
"My father realized police were there because he felt a gun in his back."
- Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, describing what happened when her father watered the flowers at her home and a neighbor called the police.