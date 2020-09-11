Politics Newsletter 9/11

A Class Mate

We weren't close friends at Arlington's Yorktown High School, but David Charlebois had a reputation in the Class of '80 as one of the good guys - quiet, friendly and whip smart, with an impish sense of humor.

He always dreamed of being a pilot. In fact, his photo in our school yearbook showed him smiling back at the photographer as he sat at the controls in an airliner's cockpit. He graduated from Embry-Riddle University in Florida and first worked as a corporate pilot before earning jobs with commercial airlines.

As a young reporter in Arlington I kept up with David's success through chit-chat with his dad, Roland Charlebois - known to all as "Charlie." A retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, Charlie worked in his later years in the clerk's office at the Arlington courthouse. He was understandably proud of his son.

On Sept. 11, 2001, David was first officer on American Airlines Flight 77, which was headed from Dulles Airport to Los Angeles. Terrorists hijacked the plane and crashed it into the Pentagon, killing the 64 people who were aboard and 125 on the ground.