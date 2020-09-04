Politics newsletter 9/4

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
September 4, 2020
All Eyes on the 7th
Labor Day weekend marks the traditional sprint to Election Day, but in in a most untraditional year it's anyone's guess when we'll know the results.
Michael Martz reports that the battle between Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in a swing district with two blue-trending suburban counties and eight red rural counties, could steal the spotlight on Election Night in Virginia.
Two other competitive U.S. House races will also draw plenty of attention. Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, faces former Rep. Scott Taylor in a rematch of their 2018 contest. In the 5th District, where Republicans ousted Rep. Denver Riggleman in a drive-through convention, Republican Bob Good, a former Liberty University employee, faces Democrat Cameron Webb, a physician.
Martz reports that President Donald Trump is likely to loom over the 7th District contest, as Democrats emphasize his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Republicans stress law and order in the face of sometimes violent protests against racial injustice.
What's Next?
State evictions moratorium: It ends Monday, but a federal moratorium is now in effect.
Hanover schools: The Labor Day respite ends with a return to classrooms on Tuesday.
Pence at VMI: Vice President Mike Pence will speak to the Corps of Cadets Thursday in Lexington.
In-person voting: Virginians can vote in person at their registrar's office starting Sept. 18.
First Senate debate: Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. and Republican challenger Daniel Gade face off Sept. 23 in Fairfax.
What We're Talking About
Isolation dorm: Mike Barber reports that VCU roommates sent there by mistake say it's a nerve-wracking experience.
Avoiding eviction: Mark Robinson reports that even with a federal moratorium thousands face eviction in Richmond.
Confederate symbols: Sabrina Moreno reports Richmond has removed the most in the country since the killing of George Floyd.
Marcus Alert: The House Appropriations Committee backs phased implementation.
Michael Paul Williams: Columnist says police response needs more empathy.
The Long Count
Hours after midnight on Nov. 8, 2000, your compiler stood in the rain at the War Memorial in Nashville, with other bedraggled political reporters waiting for Al Gore to publicly concede to George W. Bush.
We did not realize at the time - this was before iPhones and Twitter - that the TV networks had rescinded their call of Florida for Bush and that the vice president was backstage dialing the Texas governor to retract his earlier congratulatory call.
Hours later another scribe from the Gore press bus, who needed a change of clothes, a shave and a few weeks of sleep, stood in Gore's makeshift press room at a Nashville hotel and proclaimed: "All I ask is for an election to be over on election night."
After five weeks of recounts, legal fights and uncertainty, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the Florida recounts and Gore conceded.
Twenty years later, we're likely headed for another long count in November as millions of Americans vote by mail amid COVID-19. Now add to the mix increased political polarization, the president's effort to undercut voting by mail, and tensions over racial injustice and the pandemic.
By the time this is over the hanging chad election of 2000 might look civil by comparison.
Friday Trivia
Which Virginia city was named for a plant? See the answer below.
In Other News
• Jess Nocera reports that local election departments are seeing an uptick in absentee ballots as they prepare for November.
• Michael Martz reports a divided Senate backed a reduced penalty for violations of governor's orders during public health emergency.
• Mark Bowes reports that Richmond crews responded to 48 fires that officials believe were related to protests during the first 18 days of civil unrest in the city, causing at least $3.9 million in estimated losses.
• Frank Green reports that legislation pending before the General Assembly would allow for the expungement of some misdemeanor and felony convictions.
Photo of the Week
Trivia Answer
The city of Galax in Southwest Virginia is named for a plant in the Blue Ridge mountains that area residents often gathered and sold early in the 20th century.
Quote of the Week
"I don’t know what I’m going to do. I really don’t.”
- Ronald Dabney, a Richmond resident who last week got a two-month reprieve on eviction proceedings. Mark Robinson reports that Dabney lost work during the pandemic as a cook and as a caregiver.