Politics newsletter 9/4

Hours later another scribe from the Gore press bus, who needed a change of clothes, a shave and a few weeks of sleep, stood in Gore's makeshift press room at a Nashville hotel and proclaimed: "All I ask is for an election to be over on election night."

After five weeks of recounts, legal fights and uncertainty, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the Florida recounts and Gore conceded.

Twenty years later, we're likely headed for another long count in November as millions of Americans vote by mail amid COVID-19. Now add to the mix increased political polarization, the president's effort to undercut voting by mail, and tensions over racial injustice and the pandemic.

By the time this is over the hanging chad election of 2000 might look civil by comparison.

Friday Trivia

Which Virginia city was named for a plant? See the answer below.

In Other News