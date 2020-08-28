Politics newsletter August 28

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
August 28, 2020
UVA stays the course
Eric Kolenich reports that the University of Virginia is sticking with its plan to begin in-person classes on Sept. 8, despite push back from faculty members and students concerned about COVID-19.
The school's semester started Tuesday and students will begin moving into university housing next Thursday.
UVA has reported 67 total positive COVID cases since Aug. 17 among students, faculty and staff. Of those, 23 were students who reported a positive test on Thursday, the school's highest single-day total. READ MORE
Colleges and universities across the state are working to prevent and contain COVID cases as students return to class.
Kolenich reports that a Liberty University spokesman said on Friday that 30 students and staff had tested positive at the school in Lynchburg. He notes that at least 588 students, faculty and staff at four-year colleges in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
What's Next?
Hanover schools: The largest school system in the region opting for initial in-person instruction starts its return to classrooms Sept. 8.
William and Mary. It is scheduled to return to in-person classes after Labor Day.
What We're Talking About
Absentee voting: Mel Leonor and Michael Martz report that Virginia lawmakers approved drop boxes and prepaid return postage for absentee ballots. READ MORE
Schapiro on Falwell's fall: More fuel for anti-Trump fury? READ MORE
Private schools: Holly Prestidge reports that local private schools saw record levels of applications this summer. READ MORE
Williams on policing: "We offer too many protections to police officers and too few protections to civilians." READ MORE
UVA researcher arrested: He is accused of stealing trade secrets and then trying to board a plane to China, the Daily Progress reports. READ MORE
Jackie Robinson Day
Today Major League Baseball marks the annual Jackie Robinson Day in which all players wear No. 42 in tribute to the Hall of Famer who broke baseball's color line in 1947, a heroic achievement that resonated throughout society.
Doug Wilder, who would become the nation's first elected Black governor, has written that when he was 16 he got to see Robinson's Dodgers play the St. Louis Cardinals at Ebbetts Field and "few things have thrilled me as much as seeing Jackie Robinson play in his first season."
But Wilder added that it was also a sobering occasion as he realized many African Americans who had served the country in World War II returned home "and were summarily denied human rights."
This year's commemoration comes as a number of Major League Baseball games were canceled as ballplayers followed the example of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, who declined to play a playoff game to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
Today also is the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington. Robinson was there to hear Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his "I Have a Dream" speech.
In that context it's useful to remember that Robinson stood for action, not just unity. In 1972, the year he died at 53, Robinson released his autobiography. It ends with these words:
"I have always fought for what I believed in. I have had a great deal of support and I have tried to return that support with my best effort.
"However there is one irrefutable fact of my life which has determined much of what happened to me. I was a Black man in a white world. I never had it made."
Friday Trivia
Which Virginia city was named for a railroad executive?
In other news
• Michael Martz reports that fewer people are showing up for COVID testing as cases rise in Richmond and in Henrico. READ MORE
• Mark Bowes reports that embers of the Virginia Parole Board are dismissing GOP calls to resign. READ MORE
• Virginia is up to 2,550 deaths from COVID-19 according to the state health department. READ MORE
• Ali Rockett reports that Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's "Reimagine Public Safety" task force is already facing criticism. READ MORE
Photo of the week
Trivia answer
Norton, a small city in Southwest Virginia, was named for Eckstein Norton, president of the Louisville and Nashville Railroad.
Quote of the week
"In my opinion, you as a Liberty student deserve better. And the embarrassment that's been brought upon you as a Liberty student, and more importantly brought upon the name of Christ, is wrong.”
- David Nasser, campus pastor at Liberty University, extending a personal apology to students for former President Jerry Falwell's behavior. Richard Chumney of the News & Advance reported Nasser's remarks.