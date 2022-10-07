Politics TEMPLATE for Andrew (copy) (copy) (copy)

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

October 7, 2022

WEEDING OUT ALCOHOL?

Eric Kolenich reports that the number of Virginia Commonwealth University students who were caught committing an alcohol violation has plummeted 93% in the past five years, according to the school's annual crime report.

One possible reason: Some students switched from drinking alcohol to smoking cannabis, which last year became legal for Virginia adults 21 and over to possess in small amounts.

"Way more people smoke weed than drink," said Nikolett Kormos, a freshman studying physical therapy.

In 2015, there were 621 liquor law violations on VCU's Monroe Park campus. By 2021, the number of liquor violations sank to 59.

Kolenich notes that there are multiple potential factors here, such as a 2020 change in how VCU responds to noise, drug and alcohol violations in its dormitories. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

2nd District debate: Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd and state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, square off Wednesday in an Virginia Beach in a lunchtime debate sponsored by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Graduation rates: Jess Nocera

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

OLD SCHOOL

Virginia's Republican governor hailed the news that nearly nine of 10 Virginia public school students graduated on time.

“Behind these positive statistics are students, parents, teachers, counselors, and other educators who worked together to accomplish great things,” the governor said in a statement. “I congratulate all of these dedicated students, parents, and educators for their commitment to success, no matter the obstacles. The old saying remains true: ‘to get a great job you need a great education.’ More and more Virginia students are putting in the hard work, and getting that education. I applaud our students, parents, and teachers for making this progress possible.”

The governor's superintendent of public instruction chimed in with her own congratulatory grace note.

Bob McDonnell issued that statement on Oct. 8, 2013.

Fast forward nine years. As Jess Nocera reports, the Youngkin administration quietly released graduation rates this week that showed 92.1% of public high school students graduated on time, slightly down from the 93% figure for 2021, but higher than the class of 2019's pre-pandemic graduation rate of 91.5%.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin did not release a statement. Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow did not respond to our request for comment.

Why the radio silence? Maybe the administration doubts the numbers. Youngkin and Balow recently dismissed the state's school accreditation figures, saying the metrics must be off - that they don't reflect massive learning loss and achievement gaps.

Even so, isn't it possible to tip your hat to the students without endorsing the metrics?

Our evaluations don't need to be all or nothing. Take McDonnell, for instance. His tenure in the Executive Mansion was a Sergio Leone film - the good the bad and the ugly.

But that McDonnell statement praising the students' efforts? That was old school.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.

• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.

• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.

• Xxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx. Xxxxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

TRIVIA ANSWER

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more

Xxxxx xxxxx xxxxx: Xxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxx. Read more