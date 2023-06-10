of Powhatan, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 5, 2023. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Irene S. and Roy L. Arnold; and sister, Kay Bradshaw. She is survived by her two daughters, Shannon Van Dyke (Roy), Danielle Pomfrey (Matt); two granddaughters, Rebecca Moses (Tim), Amanda Moses; and brother, Danny Arnold (Beverlee).

Brenda retired from the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities after over 20 years of service. As a proud Alumni of The University of Richmond, she often supported them by attending their sporting events. She enjoyed traveling, learning, animals, crossword puzzles, The Society of Creative Anachronism, her British mystery shows, literature and the arts. Above all, she loved being with her family. She will be forever loved and missed by everyone.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service.