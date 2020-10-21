In Nation & World | Pope Francis calls for civil union laws covering same-sex couples | Page A14
Pope Francis calls for civil union laws covering same-sex couples
Related to this story
Most Popular
DETROIT - A Michigan woman says she woke up to someone urinating on her while she was on a Delta flight home to Detroit from Las Vegas. That someone happened to be a well-known North Carolina pastor, according to a report from WJBK-TV, FOX 2 News.
- Updated
Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it.
UPDATE: 5 hurt - including 3 JMU students - in blast at Harrisonburg shopping center near finish line for race
At least five people, including three college students, were injured Saturday morning in an explosion at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, ac…
The potent aroma at 2804 Decatur St. in the Swansboro neighborhood of South Richmond could be described as either overwhelming, intoxicating or both.
Virginia Tech has reported more than 1,200 cases. George Mason and Old Dominion have reported less than 100, but they've tested far fewer students.
Richmond restaurant owner Shane Thomas will be on television for the second time this year, this time on “Chopped,” the competitive cooking sh…
El Norteno Restaurant was closed down twice but now has reopened.
- Updated
Twitter and Facebook restricted access this week to a New York Post story online, and then were accused of censorship by President Trump, who's touting the story to discredit his opponent. Get the facts as they're known so far.
When the coronavirus pandemic forced the world to shut down in March, Lucy Wade, then a kindergartner with Chesterfield County Public Schools,…
Chef Michael Hall is no longer at Spoonbread Bistro. He's launching 'The Chef's Table' in Midlothian
Chef Michael Hall, the former chef and owner of Spoonbread Bistro, is on the move and he’s landed smack on the line between Chesterfield and P…