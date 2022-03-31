Postcard from New Orleans: Armando Bacot creates birthday memories for former Trinity Episcopal headmaster

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Aycock celebrated his 75th birthday last Friday, and much to his surprise and delight, the accompanying sheet cake included a likeness of his favorite basketball player.

Armando Bacot enrolled at Richmond’s Trinity Episcopal School in the fall of 2014 as an eighth-grader. Aycock was the long-serving headmaster, poised to retire the following spring, and the two immediately connected over hoops, Aycock regaling him with tales of his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels.

Little did either realize that they would become friends and that Bacot would develop into an All-American for UNC.

Fast forward to Aycock’s milestone birthday, when Bacot texted him a congratulatory video prior to the Tar Heels’ NCAA East Regional semifinal victory over UCLA in Philadelphia. But that was just the beginning of a weekend Aycock will never forget.

On Saturday morning, former Trinity basketball coach Rick Hamlin invited Aycock to accompany him the next day to Carolina’s East Regional final against Saint Peter’s. The round-trip drive from Richmond would be a grind, but Aycock, who earned his master’s and doctorate from UNC, was all-in.

Thanks to Bacot, Hamlin and Aycock sat in prime seats with Bacot’s parents and other Tar Heels faithful, and they witnessed not only a UNC victory but also a 20-point, 22-rebound performance that earned Bacot the regional’s Most Outstanding Player award.

“I’ve just been on Cloud Nine since,” Aycock said Wednesday from his retirement home on Lake Gaston in North Carolina. “... I think the world of Armando.”

Neither Aycock nor Hamlin will be in New Orleans on Saturday when Bacot leads UNC against Duke in a Final Four semifinal, but rest assured, they’ll be glued to the television.