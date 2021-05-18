Powhatan girls lacrosse delivers standout performance in 18-2 rout of Monacan

POWHATAN -- Powhatan's young girls lacrosse team didn't miss a beat as it followed up last Monday's win over Goochland with an 18-2 rout of Monacan on the road last Wednesday to grow its win streak to four games and its record to 5-1.

"This was probably the best game the girls have played this season!" Powhatan head girls lacrosse coach Laura Camp said Saturday. "Both the offense and defense are applying the concepts we are learning in practice and it's making a big impact."

Jordan Krauss led the way with 4 goals and added two assists. Kate Adams and Lexi Campbell each netted 3 goals, with Adams chipping in two assists. Grace Hayden scored 2 goals and had two assists, Hannah Johnson netted 2 goals and added one assist, Kendal McMullin made 2 goals and Sophie Payne and McKayla Brasswell each scored 1 goal. Four of those players combined for seven assists.

Defensively, Jessie Fens who is a first-year goalie, is finding her voice and confidence and is really assisting the defense with her communication, said Camp. She added that Hayden, who is a freshman, is emerging as a strong and versatile player.