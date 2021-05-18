Powhatan girls lacrosse delivers standout performance in 18-2 rout of Monacan

POWHATAN -- Powhatan's young girls lacrosse team didn't miss a beat as it followed up last Monday's win over Goochland with an 18-2 rout of Monacan on the road last Wednesday to grow its win streak to four games and its record to 5-1.
"This was probably the best game the girls have played this season!" Powhatan head girls lacrosse coach Laura Camp said Saturday. "Both the offense and defense are applying the concepts we are learning in practice and it's making a big impact."
Jordan Krauss led the way with 4 goals and added two assists. Kate Adams and Lexi Campbell each netted 3 goals, with Adams chipping in two assists. Grace Hayden scored 2 goals and had two assists, Hannah Johnson netted 2 goals and added one assist, Kendal McMullin made 2 goals and Sophie Payne and McKayla Brasswell each scored 1 goal. Four of those players combined for seven assists.
Defensively, Jessie Fens who is a first-year goalie, is finding her voice and confidence and is really assisting the defense with her communication, said Camp. She added that Hayden, who is a freshman, is emerging as a strong and versatile player.
"I can put her in any position on the field and she gets the job done, whether it's ground balls, scoring, draws or defense," Camp said. "It's important to have versatile players because it gives you more options during those super competitive games."
While Jordan Krauss was the leading scorer, she continued to complement her goals with multiple assists. The game before when her team played Goochland, Krauss didn't score but still contributed two assists.
"Her unselfish play is something to be commended," Camp said. "She had multiple opportunities to score, but chose to pull the ball out so we could work on the offensive movement we've been practicing."
Camp added that Kendal McMullin and Lexi Campbell were a force in the midfield and are consistently finding the net and making key plays, and that, defensively, Izzy Carson and Taylor Fitzsimmons both had great games.
"Each game, the girls look better and better! They are such a coachable group and they all have that competitive drive," Camp said. "It's been so much fun watching their development and success on the field."
Powhatan girls lacrosse will play its final regular-season home game of 2021 tomorrow on Wednesday, May 19, when it hosts Clover Hill at 7 p.m.
"It's hard to believe next Wednesday is our last home game," Camp said. "Although I'm sad the season is going by so quickly, I'm so grateful we are having a season, and so are the girls!"