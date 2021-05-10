Powhatan girls tennis honors seniors, battles Lancers to wire in narrow setback

POWHATAN - Powhatan's girls tennis team put together its best team showing of the season so far when it battled Manchester for the overall victory into the doubles matches, with the Lancers narrowly winning the team match 5-4 on a 2-1 stretch in doubles.
The senior-laden Indians split the singles matches with Manchester as senior Keeley Lamm defeated Sueanna Breedlove 6-4, 6-2, freshman Carter Quinn outdueled Bailey Deangelo 7-5, 6-3 and senior Scout Rea routed Sam Saunders 6-1, 6-0.
On the No. 3 doubles line, Quinn and senior Kayla Mizelle defeated Deangelo and Saunders 8-4.
In the Lancers' doubles wins, No. 1 team Breedlove and Mayuri Samala defeated Lamm and senior Abby Johnson 8-5 and No. 2 pair Carina Velocci and Cam Breedlove defeated Rea and senior Julia Nuckols 8-4.
Two days before, Powhatan was able to honor the contributions of the girls tennis program's senior class shortly before stormy weather rained out the team's match with Clover Hill. Powhatan was also supposed to compete against L.C. Bird on Monday of that week, but that match was also washed out.
"It was particularly frustrating getting rained out for both the Bird and Clover Hill matches. They were two matches that we as a team expected to compete evenly with, and I had hoped to see the team experience a win," said Powhatan head girls tennis coach Anne Louise Maliff. "However, managing to get our seniors' night celebration in prior to the storm gave the team a different source of pride."
Maliff said the underclassmen came together to show their appreciation for the seniors.
"It was a bonding experience. They know that five of our six starters are graduating and those are big shoes for them to fill over the next year," Maliff said. "Our seniors have been role models in terms of having virtually no experience last year to now, playing No. 1 singles in the case of Abby Johnson, and for Keeley Lamm, Scout Rea, Kayla Mizelle and Julia Nuckols, walking away from a match with a win."