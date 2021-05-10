Powhatan girls tennis honors seniors, battles Lancers to wire in narrow setback

POWHATAN - Powhatan's girls tennis team put together its best team showing of the season so far when it battled Manchester for the overall victory into the doubles matches, with the Lancers narrowly winning the team match 5-4 on a 2-1 stretch in doubles.

The senior-laden Indians split the singles matches with Manchester as senior Keeley Lamm defeated Sueanna Breedlove 6-4, 6-2, freshman Carter Quinn outdueled Bailey Deangelo 7-5, 6-3 and senior Scout Rea routed Sam Saunders 6-1, 6-0.

On the No. 3 doubles line, Quinn and senior Kayla Mizelle defeated Deangelo and Saunders 8-4.

In the Lancers' doubles wins, No. 1 team Breedlove and Mayuri Samala defeated Lamm and senior Abby Johnson 8-5 and No. 2 pair Carina Velocci and Cam Breedlove defeated Rea and senior Julia Nuckols 8-4.

Two days before, Powhatan was able to honor the contributions of the girls tennis program's senior class shortly before stormy weather rained out the team's match with Clover Hill. Powhatan was also supposed to compete against L.C. Bird on Monday of that week, but that match was also washed out.