Powhatan's Anthony Greenhow reflects on winning Junior Olympic National meet

Anthony Greenhow wanted to end his senior year undefeated, and while the Virginia High School League spring season had concluded, he had another huge meet in which he could compete for victory prior to heading to college: the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships.
And after putting together three fiery runs of 21.17, 21.15 and 21.23 over three sweltering days in Jacksonville, Florida, Greenhow – a rising freshman and an incoming track athlete at the University of South Carolina – ensured that he stayed unbeaten in his final prep year by winning the Men’s 17-18 200-meter dash and becoming a national champion for the second time in five months.
“Winning nationals for the second time, it was even better. It’s like a great relief off my shoulders, like: man, I really just did all of that my senior year. Just to cap it off with another national championship, it feels great,” said Greenhow, who earlier this year had won the AAU National Indoor Championship in the 200, as well as the 55 and 300 dash events at the VHSL indoor state championships and the 100 and 200 dash events at the outdoor state championships.
“This year really shows that hard work really does pay off,” Greenhow said. “Working through this year has just been challenging – a lot of obstacles I overcame this year during my indoor and outdoor season, but it all matters at the end when I won states and nationals. It means a lot – feels good to finish that off this year.”
During his indoor and outdoor seasons, Greenhow said he wasn’t running as fast as he wanted to – he didn’t feel like he was getting faster or running the times that he wanted to run. But he didn’t let that get the best of him, and it all came down to states and nationals where it really showed him, “Oh, I can run that fast.”
“I trusted the process,” he said, “and it came out in my favor.”
Weeks prior to the national meet, Greenhow, his dad and his coach Keilah Tyson talked about how he would have to run three times across Friday, Saturday and Sunday in order to win the event, so Greenhow worked hard in preparing for that meet, knowing that: “It’s going to take a toll on my body running three days straight, and I’ve got to run fast each of those days.”
While he spoke to being nervous on Friday, July 30 (the day he ran the preliminaries), he notched a 21.17 to propel himself into the semifinals the next day. On Saturday, July 31, he did even better, running a 21.15 to head into Sunday’s final as the top seed.
He stayed consistent on Sunday, Aug. 1, fending off the competition with a 21.23. The reason he was able to run fast those three days, he said, was recovery in between races. After he’d run, he’d go eat and recover at the hotel.
Hydration was a big factor as well, as the Florida heat played a role in the outdoor meet. The coolest day, Greenhow said, was Sunday when he ran a little before 10:30 a.m. in the morning, but it got up to 95 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Events even had to be postponed to later in the day on Saturday because of the heat; Greenhow was supposed to run his semifinal at 3 p.m., but with the postponement, he competed after 7:30 p.m.
“We knew it was going to be hot, so drinking a lot of water, and electrolytes, was going to be a big part of me feeling good within those races so I wouldn’t cramp up…or dehydrate myself,” Greenhow said.
He knew this would be the hardest competition that he would face this year; the runner who had finished runner-up to Greenhow in the indoor nationals, Anthony Smith, also finished second to him at the Junior Olympic meet. Greenhow knew that Smith was going to be a big factor, and he knew his strengths and weaknesses. He also knew that they ran their 200’s a little differently.
“I prepared myself on…okay, how am I going to run this curve or run this straightaway? How is he going to run this curve or run that straightaway?”
Greenhow praised Smith for being a great starter, but Greenhow’s own strengths in coming off the curve and finishing strong – two strengths that were also on display in his state title-winning, state meet record-setting run in the 200 in June – ultimately pushed Greenhow ahead of his national competition and kept him ahead when he reached the finish line on Aug. 1.
Greenhow said his parents and Coach Tyson were excited, and also that his coaches at South Carolina – head track and field coach Curtis Frye, assistant head coach Delethea Quarles and assistant coach Kevin Brown – saw him run.
“It just felt good to perform in front of my coaches that I’ll see in a couple weeks,” Greenhow said. “I had to pull off the win in front of them.”
Greenhow praised Coach Tyson, who coached him at Powhatan High School and worked with him this summer going into the national meet.
“She’s probably one of the best coaches in Virginia,” Greenhow said. “It’s great, man…she’s a great coach, and it’s special that I could be coached by her, because she’s been there. She’s run at a professional level and been to the Olympic trials.
“Just to have a coach of that caliber, it’s special, and she’s definitely the reason why I’m able to run fast now, is because of her.”
Greenhow ended his final prep year as a four-time state champion, a two-time national champion, and a two-time All-American.
“It’s amazing,” he said. "Just getting ready to go to South Carolina and start all over again and hopefully make the same impact.”