Powhatan's Anthony Greenhow reflects on winning Junior Olympic National meet

During his indoor and outdoor seasons, Greenhow said he wasn’t running as fast as he wanted to – he didn’t feel like he was getting faster or running the times that he wanted to run. But he didn’t let that get the best of him, and it all came down to states and nationals where it really showed him, “Oh, I can run that fast.”

“I trusted the process,” he said, “and it came out in my favor.”

Weeks prior to the national meet, Greenhow, his dad and his coach Keilah Tyson talked about how he would have to run three times across Friday, Saturday and Sunday in order to win the event, so Greenhow worked hard in preparing for that meet, knowing that: “It’s going to take a toll on my body running three days straight, and I’ve got to run fast each of those days.”

While he spoke to being nervous on Friday, July 30 (the day he ran the preliminaries), he notched a 21.17 to propel himself into the semifinals the next day. On Saturday, July 31, he did even better, running a 21.15 to head into Sunday’s final as the top seed.

He stayed consistent on Sunday, Aug. 1, fending off the competition with a 21.23. The reason he was able to run fast those three days, he said, was recovery in between races. After he’d run, he’d go eat and recover at the hotel.