Powhatan's boys swimming team wins 1st meet in 5 years

The first heat of the girls 100 free finished in a nailbiter, as Brea Baldwin, who took third in the event overall, touched the wall a mere 0.11 of a second ahead of Goochland's Bayleigh Allen to win the heat in 1:06.52. Baldwin, a senior, added a first-place swim of 28.84 in the girls 50 free.

Powhatan's Margaret Compton kicked off the girls' individual events by taking first in the girls 200 free with a time of 2:40.82. Her teammate, senior Sidney White, took second in the event with a swim of 2:44.92. White also swam second in the girls 100 back in 1:29.95, and Compton took third in that event in 1:30.59.

Powhatan's relay team of Rowan Blashfield, senior Abby Johnson, Breanna Gillespie and Payton George won the girls 200 free relay in 2:11.59, with their teammates Brynna Tester, Reece Smith, Leeanne Wrenn and Katherine Harrison taking third in the event in 2:14.95.

In the girls 200 medley relay, Blashfield, Wrenn, Baldwin and Mia Wilson were credited with second with a time of 2:24.83, and Compton, Smith, Johnson and senior Kaitlyn Meador took third in 2:42.07.

Wrenn and Gillespie finished second (3:06.07) and third (3:17.22), respectively, in the girls 200 IM, and Blashfield and Wrenn took second (1:28:07) and third (1:40.27), respectively, in the girls 100 breaststroke.