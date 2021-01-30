Powhatan's boys swimming team wins 1st meet in 5 years

MIDLOTHIAN - Powhatan's boys swimmers made their last meet before the postseason a meet to remember.
Taking on Goochland in its 2020-21 regular season finale, the unit came away with its first team triumph since the team was established in 2016. The boys defeated Goochland 73-62, and Powhatan's girls also emerged victorious in thrilling fashion, edging past the Bulldogs 71-67.
While Powhatan has competed against Goochland in the previous years, it had never been victorious against the Bulldogs on the boys' side.
The Indians in addition set three new team records, as Wyatt Malkerson fended off a strong challenge from Goochland's Tyler Davis to win the boys 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.78, and the boys relay team of Wyatt and Cole Malkerson, Brandon Vallent and Nathan Orban swept both the 200 medley relay in 1:58.59 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.54.
Cole also defeated Goochland's Lucas Edwards in the boys 200 free with a swim of 1:59.09, and he added a first-place time of 1:01.57 in the 100 backstroke.
Wyatt brought home another first-place finish in the boys 200 individual medley with a time of 2:33.02. His teammate Nathan Orban swam the IM in 2:51.62, and Orban added a third-place swim in the boys 100 back in 1:13.03.
Vallent was the sole swimmer in the 100 butterfly, and he completed his first-place swim in 1:12.34. He added a narrow runner-up finish in the boys 50 free, swimming a 25.63 right behind event winner Brandon Avram's 25.46.
The first heat of the girls 100 free finished in a nailbiter, as Brea Baldwin, who took third in the event overall, touched the wall a mere 0.11 of a second ahead of Goochland's Bayleigh Allen to win the heat in 1:06.52. Baldwin, a senior, added a first-place swim of 28.84 in the girls 50 free.
Powhatan's Margaret Compton kicked off the girls' individual events by taking first in the girls 200 free with a time of 2:40.82. Her teammate, senior Sidney White, took second in the event with a swim of 2:44.92. White also swam second in the girls 100 back in 1:29.95, and Compton took third in that event in 1:30.59.
Powhatan's relay team of Rowan Blashfield, senior Abby Johnson, Breanna Gillespie and Payton George won the girls 200 free relay in 2:11.59, with their teammates Brynna Tester, Reece Smith, Leeanne Wrenn and Katherine Harrison taking third in the event in 2:14.95.
In the girls 200 medley relay, Blashfield, Wrenn, Baldwin and Mia Wilson were credited with second with a time of 2:24.83, and Compton, Smith, Johnson and senior Kaitlyn Meador took third in 2:42.07.
Wrenn and Gillespie finished second (3:06.07) and third (3:17.22), respectively, in the girls 200 IM, and Blashfield and Wrenn took second (1:28:07) and third (1:40.27), respectively, in the girls 100 breaststroke.
Powhatan took second in both the boys and girls 400 freestyle relays to Goochland. Russell and Joshua Holland, Caleb Shust and senior Cooper Schardt swam a 5:00.03 for the boys, and Wilson, Baldwin, George and Meador notched a 5:04.21 for the girls.