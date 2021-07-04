Pratt Park July 4 fireworks display is a dream job for Jake Walther

Years ago — but not too long after the motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down — Jake Walther volunteered to be a safety monitor at the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Pratt Park.

His job was to turn away people who ventured too close to the display site.

“When those fireworks went off, I could feel the thud in my chest, like, Whoa!” Walther remembered. “I come home and there’s ashes on me — gray grime that smells like smoke.”

This year, Walther, with his company Southern Exposure Pyrotechnics, is in charge of the entire fireworks show. He designed the 25-minute spectacular, which was set to feature 720 total explosions, not counting the grand finale — 48 10-shell chains of 3-inch bursts of colored flames.

“This is probably my dream gig,” Walther said.

Walther, a 2000 graduate of Stafford High School, has always chased the kind of physical thrill he got from feeling the fireworks explode.

Before the accident, he traveled with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus as a lighting and pyrotechnician, and before that, he worked for National Events, setting up for large events such as George W. Bush’s inauguration and the Million Man March.