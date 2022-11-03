Preparing for an in-person or virtual job fair

How people find employment and meet employers has changed, especially in Virginia. Career fairs, interviews, and webinars are the new norm. Since one does not get a second chance to make an excellent first impression, essential preparation is required.

What is an in-person job fair?

An in-person job fair is a window where graduate students meet face-to-face with employers and recruiters from different organizations. It is also known as a career expo or a career fair. Each registered employer gets a table with signage or a booth at an in-person job fair. They use the booth or table to place handouts, give gifts such as pens and keychains, talk with interested graduates, and explain more about their company.

What is a virtual job fair?

A virtual job fair is an event like an in-person job fair, but hosted in a virtual space. In addition, the event, in most cases, has a defined start and end time. From the comfort of their home, students can learn more about various organizations.

Best ways to prepare for job fairs

1. Extensive research

You must research companies to be at par with what they want. In addition, you need to have a list of employers attending the fair.

2. Registering

You should ensure your name is on the attendees' list. This can include submitting your resume or other information just in case the employer needs to review your information before the fair.

3. Secure a meeting

This will help you chat with employers of your choice and outline your skills and how you may fit the company's needs.

4. Prepare and print resumes

It is good to bring more than you need. Some companies may want more than one copy. The resume must be well-written and free of errors.

5. Dressing up

Employers look at appearance as a critical factor in hiring. It acts as a professional goal-getter. Make sure you have dressed appropriately for the event.

Benefits of job fairs

1. Networking

Job fairs offer students an opportunity to meet with potential contacts working in the fields they have an interest.

2. Introduces alternative career paths

In job fairs, students, especially the younger ones, find out about other career paths that they might not have thought about in the past.

3. Access to free seminars and workshops

At many job fairs, students have a chance to learn job interview skills and practice them.

Tips for attending career fairs

1. Use current devices

Ensure your phone or computer is up-to-date and can function efficiently during virtual meetings.

2. Connection

Ensure your Wi-Fi connection is strong and does not buffer.

3. Set the background

Make sure you look professional. This will make you confident and have a great first impression.

4. Dress appropriately

Yes, it is a virtual fair. However, don't appear dressed in your pajamas. Dress professionally. It will create an excellent impression to the employer that you are ready for work.

5. Practice great communication

Body language, confidence, and attention are essential. Whether in-person or virtually, be upright and always nod to show your engagement.

6. Listen

Patiently hear and comprehend what the employer is saying. If you don't, then ensure you have their business card.

7. Bring a list of prepared questions

Have answers for questions you expect at your finger tips in case the employer asks.

Bottom Line