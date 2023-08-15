12.727 acres; Alfred Thomas to David Ronald Walsh, $270,000.
2511 Carver Oaks Court, Rockville; W.V. McClure Inc. to John Joseph Borges, $683,828.
9325 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Joseph T. Marino Jr., $542,935.
9341 Citrine Run, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to David G. Yount, $508,990.
52 East Square Lane, Richmond; Kenneth R. Hitchens, trustee to James Edward Hensley, trustee, $1,040,000.
2192 Ellis Farm Way, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Janeth Escamilla, $832,092.
303 Hickory Drive, Manakin Sabot; Robert Preston Martin to Jennifer Renee Sims, $480,000.
Lots 35, 37 and 38, Section 5, Mosaic at West Creek; HHHunt Mosaic LLC to Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia, $378,484.
12405 North Crossing Drive, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to James D. Bettis, $678,957.
12955 River Road, Richmond; James M. De Arras to Thomas Bullock, $975,000.
1008 The Preserve Drive, Maidens; Muazzam S. Saeed to Glendon J. Cronkrite, $599,950.
179 Woodfern Road, Richmond; Anne B. Kirkup to Sheelah R. Katz, $1,089,500.