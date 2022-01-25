Proposed Hanover schools budget gains support for 'significant investments' in salaries, critical areas

"Vacancies are becoming more and more difficult to fill," she said, but "the proposed budget addresses these challenges in meaningful ways."

Specifically, the proposed plan provides for four assigned substitutes at each high school, three at middle schools and one in each elementary school, except for the two largest elementary schools — Cool Spring and Kersey Creek, which will have two. There's also money - $500,000 - to continue the current practice of funding teachers who pick up classes for other teachers when subs aren't available, at a rate of $28.37 per hour.

Regarding staffing, Gill's plan would provide eight positions related to mental and behavioral health and counseling - five school counselors, two applied behavior analysis consultative teachers and a school psychologist. He recommended a work-based learning coordinator, a career counselor and an advanced studies coordinator, as well as two additional English language learning teachers, an elementary special education senior teacher, a part-time safety specialist and more.

This budget also eliminates tuition for school employees who live outside Hanover, but want their children to attend the county's schools. The current fee is $1,500 annually.