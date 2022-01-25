Proposed Hanover schools budget gains support for 'significant investments' in salaries, critical areas

Unlike Monday night's tense moments regarding masks, Hanover County's School Board met again Tuesday night to a much more congenial crowd that offered overwhelming support for Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill's proposed $277.5 million budget.
The board held a budget public hearing Tuesday night, which drew about a dozen people and included principals from all levels, parents, representatives of teacher organizations and those serving on committees for everything from special education to career and technical education.
Gill presented his proposed FY23 budget last week, a plan that takes aggressive aim at raising compensation across the board but also fixing salary compression issues in specific places. It offers, among other things: 5% salary increases for all employees, another potential 2% in longevity increases for veteran employees, plus salary adjustments for nurses, administrative assistants, principals and directors, food service employees and custodians to bring their salaries in line with the same jobs in neighboring localities.
For what's already been done this year - as well as what's proposed - Mechanicsville Elementary Principal Amy Robinson told the board that she spoke on behalf of all the county's elementary principals in showing their gratitude.
"Bonuses, salary adjustments, salary increases and the addition of staff," she said, including behavioral coaches and additional tutors this year, "have helped us persevere and focus on teaching and learning." She said students' learning loss from the pandemic is significant, and further compounded by student and teacher absenteeism from COVID quarantines, a national teacher shortage and fewer people willing to be substitutes.
"Vacancies are becoming more and more difficult to fill," she said, but "the proposed budget addresses these challenges in meaningful ways."
Specifically, the proposed plan provides for four assigned substitutes at each high school, three at middle schools and one in each elementary school, except for the two largest elementary schools — Cool Spring and Kersey Creek, which will have two. There's also money - $500,000 - to continue the current practice of funding teachers who pick up classes for other teachers when subs aren't available, at a rate of $28.37 per hour.
Regarding staffing, Gill's plan would provide eight positions related to mental and behavioral health and counseling - five school counselors, two applied behavior analysis consultative teachers and a school psychologist. He recommended a work-based learning coordinator, a career counselor and an advanced studies coordinator, as well as two additional English language learning teachers, an elementary special education senior teacher, a part-time safety specialist and more.
This budget also eliminates tuition for school employees who live outside Hanover, but want their children to attend the county's schools. The current fee is $1,500 annually.
Atlee High Principal John Wheeler told the board that he's been through many budget cycles in his 21 years as an administrator both in Hanover and around Virginia, yet "I have never, however, seen a budget like Dr. Gill's [2022-23] budget that has been presented to you," going on to note that it makes "significant investments to our incredibly devoted team."
Gill's proposed budget includes a general fund of $217.2 million, of which nearly 90% goes toward personnel costs such as salaries and benefits, as well as a capital improvement plan worth $51.4 million and school nutrition services of $8.9 million. The proposed plan is roughly 20% higher than the current $231.5 million plan, largely because the 2022-23 fiscal year represents an "on" year for CIP projects - every other year, the CIP is funded more heavily. The CIP budget for the current year, for example, is $7 million.
The CIP, a five-year plan which begins with the 2022-23 school year, includes the construction of the new Ashland elementary school that'll consolidate and replace Henry Clay and John Gandy elementary schools, plus new replacement schools for Battlefield Park and Washington-Henry elementary schools, as well as renovation of Beaverdam Elementary.
The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget Feb. 8 before sending it to the Board of Supervisors.
