Pumpkins, squash & gourds

Pumpkins, squash and gourds all belong to the Cucurbitaceae family, a large family of more than 900 species. Other species in the family include cucumbers, honeydews and watermelons.

Though many consider this group of species to be vegetables, pumpkins, squash and gourds are actually fruit, botanically speaking. This is because they contain seeds and develop from the flower-producing part of a plant.

What’s the difference?

Though squash and gourds both stem from herbaceous vining plants, they have different planting and harvesting methods. Squash can be seeded directly in the ground about two weeks after the last frost of the year. Gourd seeds, however, need to be nurtured indoors for about a month prior to planting them outside.

Gourds take between 100 and 180 days to reach maturity, while summer squash will mature in just 45 to 60 days. Winter squash take about 80 to 100 days to mature. Squash and gourds also flower differently.

The main distinction between squash and gourds is that squash are grown and harvested to eat, while gourds are usually used just for ornamental purposes.

Squash

Squash are divided into two categories: summer (tender) squash and winter (hard-skinned) squash. Summer squash includes things like zucchini and pattypan. Different types of winter squash include butternut squash, spaghetti squash and pumpkins. The thicker skin of winter squash helps them last through the colder months.

Both summer and winter squash can be cooked in many ways, and while winter squash is typically mild in flavor, it is packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Gourds

The term gourd includes plants in both the genera Cucurbita (soft-skinned gourds) and Lagenaria (hard-skinned gourds). Gourds lack the “fleshy” insides necessary to be flavorful or abundant enough to consume. So if it’s used in your fall decor, it’s probably a gourd, but if it tastes good at dinner, it’s probably a squash.

Where do pumpkins fit in?

Pumpkins cover a lot of bases. They are a squash, a gourd and a fruit. They can be food, decoration or an activity. From carving to sprucing up a porch to enjoying some pie, pumpkins dominate the fall season.

Pumpkin production

Pumpkin production is widely dispersed throughout the United States. But while every state produces some pumpkins, just six states produce the majority of them: California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Texas and Virginia.

Acreage

Illinois harvests the largest share of pumpkin acreage among all states. In 2020, the state harvested 15,900 acres, which was more than twice as many acres as any of the other top states. In the same year, California, Indiana, Michigan, Texas and Virginia each harvested between 3,700 and 6,000 acres.

Pounds of pumpkins

In 2020, farmers in the top six pumpkin-producing states harvested more than 1 billion pounds of pumpkins combined. Leading in acreage and yield, Illinois produced 564 million pounds in 2020, as much as the other top five most productive states combined. California, Indiana, Texas and Virginia each produced about 100 million pounds of pumpkins, while Michigan produced about 90 million pounds.

Prices

Prior to 2020, California received the highest price for its pumpkins, averaging about $200 for 1,000 pounds. In 2020, however, Texas surpassed that amount and received $263 per 1,000 pounds. Dry weather in the state led to higher quality and lower yield. This, along with wholesale demand, contributed to the high prices.

Indiana, Michigan and Virginia received prices ranging from about $136 per 1,000 pounds to $183. Illinois growers sell their pumpkins mainly for processing, and those types of pumpkins are priced lower than jack-o’-lantern pumpkins. This means that Illinois producers consistently received the lowest price, ranging from about $30 to $40 per 1,000 pounds on average.

Pumpkin life cycle

Pumpkins are usually planted in May or June. It takes up to 120 days to produce mature carving pumpkins.

Like nearly all fruits and vegetables, the life of a pumpkin begins as a seed. Once planted, the seeds will sprout in 7 to 10 days. The sprouts will grow large leaves and vines.

When the plant is about 3 weeks old, yellow flowers appear. Male flowers produce pollen and bloom first, and female flowers produce fruit. At the base of female flowers, tiny pumpkins can be seen.

Once pollinated, the fruit will grow into a mature pumpkin. Inside mature pumpkins, there are seeds that can be saved and planted the following year.

Heaviest pumpkins

U.S. record

Last weekend, a new U.S. record was set for the heaviest pumpkin. Weighing in at a whopping 2,554 pounds, the pumpkin broke the previous national record by 26 pounds.

Scott Andrusz’s record-breaking entry was grown in upstate New York and will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival in Buffalo through Oct. 16.

World record

According to the Guinness World Records, the heaviest pumpkin in the world weighed 2,702 pounds. It was grown by Stefano Cutrupi in Italy in 2021.