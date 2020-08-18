Quote of the day
“It’s pretty simple for me. It’s pretty hard to hit a grand slam, so whatever count you want to try to hit one in, go for it.”
— Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, weighing in on Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. (above) hitting a grand slam on a 3-0 count while San Diego was up seven runs against Texas on Monday night. It was the second homer of the game and the MLB-leading 11th of the season for Tatis, who was defended by players, including Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Reggie Jackson, after being criticized by Rangers manager Chris Woodward.