Quotes: Remembering A. Donald McEachin

"Congressman McEachin was a tireless advocate for the people of Virginia and our nation. He dedicated his life to advancing America’s working families, creating economic opportunities, and promoting environmental justice for all. He leaves an unparalleled legacy of excellence and integrity, and we will honor that legacy with our continued dedication to the issues which he championed."

— Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty

"I’m heartbroken but strengthened by having the gift to have spent time with such an incredible, thoughtful, kind man. He will be missed.”

— Chesterfield County Board member Mark S. Miller, Midlothian

"He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, and he leaves behind a legacy that will improve the lives of all of our children for generations to come."

— U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"A person of faith, Donald embodied the definition of service. He had a kind and generous heart; and for so many people, he was a voice of reason, and a man who listened to you, always showing compassion and care. He was wealthy in the only way that truly matters, with an abundance of friends and allies who loved and respected him."

— Democratic Party of Virginia

"Don McEachin was a true environmental champion but, most importantly, he was a friend. He will leave behind a legacy of fighting fiercely for justice and the communities he represented. Don was a true leader, a selfless public servant and will be sorely missed."

— Virginia League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Michael Town

“He was a good man who endeavored to make others feel important and heard whether in the courtroom, the General Assembly, the U.S. Congress, or simply in a quiet moment. "He brought his passion for people, his sense of humor, and his abiding faith in God to his work every day — and he was a relentless advocate for those who needed a voice, our natural resources, and the people he represented."