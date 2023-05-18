Swarthmore played “bend, but don’t break” as it stunned host Randolph-Macon 3-2 on Friday afternoon in an NCAA Division I softball tournament opener.

In their 10th consecutive win, the Garnet (25-16) never trailed, taking leads in the second and fourth inning, then scoring the eventual game-winner on the biggest hit of the game in the seventh inning.

Emily Bertrand, who won Centennial Conference Championship tournament MVP honors as the fifth seed in their conference swept through to their first conference title last week, survived a pitch-for-pitch battle with Yellow Jackets starter Rilee Baughan, scattering six hits. Baughan also allowed six hits, and each pitcher fanned four batters.

With two down in the top of the seventh, pinch hitter Rae Barron earned a walk, then Iris Barone launched a shot into right-center field, just past the diving Naomi Sadler. Barone landed at third with a triple that sent Barron home.

“I went down early, but I feel comfortable hitting with two strikes,” Barone explained. “I felt like I’d had good at-bats earlier, and I was really trying not to do too much. I just tried to extend the inning.”

Bertrand walked two batters for Randolph-Macon (38-9) with one down in the bottom of the seventh but got out of her final jam inducing a popout to the catcher from Olivia Owens and a fielder's choice by Gracie Ellis to short, cutting down the lead runner at third base to seal the win.

“Our kids are resilient,” noted Randolph-Macon coach Kevin Proffitt. “Truthfully, we’ve played in so many close games that, unfortunately, I just think the more one-run games you play in, the sooner sometimes you’re going to get bitten by one of them.”

Randolph-Macon had plenty of chances to take the lead, leaving two runners on base in four different innings, including the seventh. After the Garnet scored their first run in the top of the second on a bloop double down the right-field line by Bertrand, Reagan Hill answered in the bottom of the frame with a double to the gap in right center to plate Gracie Ellis, who walked to start the frame.

Swarthmore retook the lead when a Bertrand bunt was misplayed by the Yellow Jackets, allowing Alex Simon, who reached base on an infield single to lead off the top of the fourth, to score for a 2-1 advantage.

Amanda Lanyon copied Simon with a similar hit to begin the Yellow Jackets' fifth. After reaching second base on a wild pitch and third base on a fielder's choice, the Midlothian sophomore scored on an error by Swarthmore third baseman Cassidy Cheong. But, again, Randolph-Macon stranded two runners.

The final score raised eyebrows across the tournament field, as a team that once stood at 15-16 knocked off a squad that has consistently been ranked in the top 15 nationally all season and swept top-seeded Roanoke to win the ODAC) tournament last weekend.

The Garnet will face Ramapo, 3-2 winners over St. John Fisher in Thursday’s opener, Friday morning at 11 a.m., while Randolph-Macon must beat the Cardinals in the 1:30 p.m. elimination game to keep its season alive.

And the key to staying alive? Perhaps it was best put by senior shortstop Jessica Pittman, reminding everyone why you play the game.

“I think we just need to have fun,” Pittman opined. “We’re held to such a high standard, I think we forget to have fun. My mentality, you’re not going to remember if you lost a game. You’re going to remember your teammates, and having fun behind them.