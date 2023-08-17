Spending a work day photographing at the track isn't all that bad of a way to spend a Saturday.

Women donned dresses and derby hats, while the men wore sport coats and slacks to watch the Arlington Million at Colonial Downs in New Kent, Va.

The only hinderance on the day's events was the unrelenting heat of the afternoon. It wasn't until the last four races of the evening did temperatures and humidity start to dwindle.

Despite the heat, the crowd kept growing plenty of opportunities and time to play with different photo ideas throughout the day of racing.

Having photo assignments for all-day events can be both a good and bad thing. Good, because if you miss an opportunity, you have another chance to try doing it. Bad, because you can eventually run out of ideas or ways to photograph things. That then can cycle you back into the good, since now you're forcing yourself to see the event differently.

Hopefully, the photos on the page help to convey the excitement and fun of being able to cover the event. I know I certainly enjoyed creating them.