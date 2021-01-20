RACE story

Theresa Lewis is concerned about what might come next. Too much has happened for her to be fully relieved, she said. She was anxious that Trump could win practically up to the minute he lost and then not entirely sure that he and his supporters wouldn’t snatch victory from the jaws of defeat after stacking the Supreme Court with conservatives.

“I felt it was a life-or-death thing,” said Lewis, 48, an assistant middle school principal in Woodbridge. “I don’t even have the imagination to think of the things he could have done to harm people.”

***

Alton Tucker is a full-on optimist. He expects Biden and Harris to vastly improve the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine to prevent the virus that has disproportionately killed African Americans. He also thinks that Biden’s deep experience in the U.S. Senate will help him persuade Congress to do much of his will.

Tucker, a retired family physician in Manassas, is not naive. He said he also knows a racist when he sees one. But Biden and Harris are “caring people. ... When they speak, you can feel it, and they have those gifts that will help us heal after all that has happened,” he said.