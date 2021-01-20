RACE story

From the moment in July 2015 when Donald Trump glided down a golden escalator in Trump Tower to announce his presidential candidacy, James Hudson saw what was coming. That’s because as an older African American, he’d been there before.
Hudson, 81, grew up in segregated Tallahassee, Fla. He knew the racism of the burning cross and the racism of Obama birtherism, and he said he knew a racist when he saw one.
So while early on much of White America and the media were in denial that a brash reality TV star could become president, Hudson and older generations of Black people saw the threat that Trump presented. The next four years were as horrifying as they were wholly predictable, he said; the stakes in the election in November felt nauseatingly high.
“We are at an inflection point of the kind that Lincoln and Roosevelt faced,” said Hudson, a retired lawyer and investment banker who served in the first Obama-Biden administration as director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London. “We could have gone really, really backwards if Trump were successful, and the impact of going backwards would have been absolutely devastating to African Americans.
“The times make the president, and he is right now the right person for the job,” said Hudson, who lives in Washington. Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as the first Black, first Asian and first female vice president has only served to solidify this belief.
Many Black Americans share Hudson’s great optimism. And yet that faith in the future — deeply ingrained in a people forced to battle racism to succeed — is tempered with a desire for justice, especially after the insurrection at the Capitol that Trump’s rhetoric helped instigate on Jan. 6.
Some also carry a deep sense of trepidation that the demons of White supremacy unleashed in the riot and throughout Trump’s tenure will not so easily be brought to heel.
***
Michelle Gipson has found herself thinking about Reconstruction, the 12-year period after the Civil War in which efforts were made to redress the ills of slavery and to reintegrate the Confederate states.
It ended when Republican presidential candidate Rutherford B. Hayes reached a compromise with Southern Democrats in Congress in 1876. In exchange for certification of his election, Hayes ended federal interference in the South, ushering in widespread disenfranchisement of African Americans and the Jim Crow era.
Gipson worries that compromises among white politicians will be made again to the detriment of Black Americans, immigrants and others. “That prevailing sense of ‘we have to do right by them even if they do wrong by us’ is not justice,” said Gipson, 48, a writer and digital publisher in Atlanta.
Theresa Lewis is concerned about what might come next. Too much has happened for her to be fully relieved, she said. She was anxious that Trump could win practically up to the minute he lost and then not entirely sure that he and his supporters wouldn’t snatch victory from the jaws of defeat after stacking the Supreme Court with conservatives.
“I felt it was a life-or-death thing,” said Lewis, 48, an assistant middle school principal in Woodbridge. “I don’t even have the imagination to think of the things he could have done to harm people.”
***
Alton Tucker is a full-on optimist. He expects Biden and Harris to vastly improve the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine to prevent the virus that has disproportionately killed African Americans. He also thinks that Biden’s deep experience in the U.S. Senate will help him persuade Congress to do much of his will.
Tucker, a retired family physician in Manassas, is not naive. He said he also knows a racist when he sees one. But Biden and Harris are “caring people. ... When they speak, you can feel it, and they have those gifts that will help us heal after all that has happened,” he said.
He views the Biden-Harris inauguration as equal to that once-in-many-lifetimes event. “That’s because of what we all went through these past four years to get here.”