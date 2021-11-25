Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty

Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining. Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go.

Tony Pollard had a 100-yard kickoff return for Dallas in the third quarter, but was stopped inside the 15 to start overtime. The Cowboys went three-and-out starting from their 7, and the Raiders finished off the third victory for the AFC West against the NFC East-leading Cowboys in the past four games.

Brown had his back to Jones when Carr threw the pass with Las Vegas at its 43. The penalty put the Raiders at the Dallas 24, and the winning kick came after the Cowboys were penalized twice for rushing past the line of scrimmage before the snap.

Carr threw for 373 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown strike to DeSean Jackson.

The Dallas offense struggled early without top receivers Amari Cooper (COVID-19 protocols) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and running back Ezekiel Elliott nursing a right knee injury.

Jackson tip-toed successfully on the sideline to open the scoring and drew one of the interference penalties against Brown in the end zone to set up Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard TD.