Rain once again fell as too much or too little
Metro Richmond had highly uneven rainfall again on Monday. Areas that need it — the northwestern suburbs — saw little or nothing through 7 p.m. Southern Chesterfield County and the Tri-Cities had flash floods and outages again, with 3 or more inches in spots.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

