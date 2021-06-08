Rain will be welcome for many parts of Va., but not all

Scattered downpours could bring relief to parts of Virginia this week, but also problems. Roanoke and Lynchburg have been waiting weeks for significant rain to quell a drought. Flash floods may also develop. Last week soaked Hampton Roads with 2 to 5 inches.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
