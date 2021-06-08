 Skip to main content
Rain will be welcome for many parts of Va., but not all
Scattered downpours could bring relief to parts of Virginia this week, but also problems. Roanoke and Lynchburg have been waiting weeks for significant rain to quell a drought. Flash floods may also develop. Last week soaked Hampton Roads with 2 to 5 inches.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

