Rams happy to have Ace Baldwin back in practice, as he draws closer to return for VCU

With Ace Baldwin back in practice for VCU now, it seems the point guard’s voice is still felt as much as his physical presence on the floor.
"All the trash talking and everything,” guard KeShawn Curry said. “It's fun to have him back."
"Definitely trash talking, for sure,” wing Vince Williams added, as forward Levi Stockard III laughed next to him in the postgame press conference after VCU’s 65-61 win over Campbell Saturday.
Baldwin, who is nearing the end of the recovery road he’s been on since he ruptured his left Achilles in May, made a return to live action in the Rams’ practices this past week as he inches toward a return to game action.
The 6-1, 190-pound Baltimore native, who started all 26 games as a freshman for VCU last season — and who was an Atlantic 10 all-rookie team pick — has been tracking toward a season debut that coach Mike Rhoades has estimated would be at the beginning of January.
Baldwin is “very happy,” now that he’s able to be back in live practice now, Williams said. And Baldwin took things a step further Saturday, dressing in his game uniform and participating in warmups with his teammates before the Rams tipped off, sparking curiosity as to whether Baldwin might get game minutes already.
Ultimately, Baldwin switched to a sweat suit as tipoff drew closer, inactive again.
"He wanted to be with his teammates. And he asked if he could put his uniform on,” Rhoades said afterward. “Which was pretty cool. So, he's getting closer and closer.”
For the time being, the Rams are just happy to have Baldwin back in practice. But Baldwin — who averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and team highs of 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals last season — was already contributing with his voice and insight before that.
Curry said Baldwin influences him to play defense the way he has this season, because Baldwin can’t be out there at the moment. And Baldwin stays on Curry about it, too.
Curry has already surpassed his steals total from last season, with 12 in eight games (he had 11 in 16 games last year).
“Guys who not supposed to score on me, guys who not supposed to do certain things on me, he lets me know,” Curry said. “However he says it, he's going to let me know.
“And that just influences me to, 'All right, I got you bro, I got you.' Because I don't want to let down my teammates."
Baldwin’s recovery timetable, meanwhile, remains in the hands of VCU’s medical personnel, Rhoades said. Despite dressing, he wasn’t planning on trying to give it a go on Saturday.
The medical staff evaluates Baldwin’s progress every couple of days.
“And when they give me the thumbs up and the green light, it's on,” Rhoades said. “And we'll go from there.”
So, for now, Baldwin will continue to practice with the Rams, the trash talk already spewing.
And his first game minutes of the season figure to lie in the not-so-distant future.
“He's more ready than ever, I feel like,” Curry said. “Me just talking to him, I be with him a lot. I feel like he's ready."
