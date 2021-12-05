Rams happy to have Ace Baldwin back in practice, as he draws closer to return for VCU

Ultimately, Baldwin switched to a sweat suit as tipoff drew closer, inactive again.

"He wanted to be with his teammates. And he asked if he could put his uniform on,” Rhoades said afterward. “Which was pretty cool. So, he's getting closer and closer.”

For the time being, the Rams are just happy to have Baldwin back in practice. But Baldwin — who averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and team highs of 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals last season — was already contributing with his voice and insight before that.

Curry said Baldwin influences him to play defense the way he has this season, because Baldwin can’t be out there at the moment. And Baldwin stays on Curry about it, too.

Curry has already surpassed his steals total from last season, with 12 in eight games (he had 11 in 16 games last year).

“Guys who not supposed to score on me, guys who not supposed to do certain things on me, he lets me know,” Curry said. “However he says it, he's going to let me know.

“And that just influences me to, 'All right, I got you bro, I got you.' Because I don't want to let down my teammates."