 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rarely, October can bring more heat than September
0 Comments

Rarely, October can bring more heat than September

  • 0

Richmond has never had a year when October’s mean temperature was higher than that of September. But in a few years — all with dry patterns — the hottest October day exceeded all of September’s highs. That happened in 1941, 1967 and 2007 (and almost in 2019).

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News