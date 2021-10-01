Rarely, October can bring more heat than September

Richmond has never had a year when October’s mean temperature was higher than that of September. But in a few years — all with dry patterns — the hottest October day exceeded all of September’s highs. That happened in 1941, 1967 and 2007 (and almost in 2019).
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
